Knee-Length Skirts are Back—Amal Clooney Just Wore the Shoes That Make Them Look Chic, Not Stuffy

Amal Clooney is photographed wearing a long black velvet dress with diamond earrings.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If the autumn/winter 2025 runways were anything to go by, the knee-length skirt trend is officially back. Appearing in countless collections, this ’90s silhouette is quietly slinking its way onto the scene again, and gaining a whole new wave of admirers in the process.

Taking the sleek trend out for a spin, Amal Clooney styled the elegant silhouette during an engagement in the Philippines this week. Opting for a lace-trimmed black skirt that grazed just at the knee, the pencil skirt design added instant poise and polish. Still, in my experience, as timeless as knee-length skirts are, the wrong shoe pairing can make them lean a touch stuffy. Flats, for instance, can sometimes visually cut the leg and dull the overall effect. That’s why Amal’s choice of footwear struck me as particularly chic.

Amal Clooney poses for a photo wearing a black blouse with a black lace-trim skirt and black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To complement her black skirt, she selected a glossy, pointed-toe heel—creating a streamlined, lengthened silhouette that felt modern rather than prim. It’s one of the most reliable formulas for making a knee-length skirt look elevated.

Finishing her look with a neatly tailored jacket and a white leather bag, Amal constructed the kind of effortlessly sophisticated outfit she’s become known for.

Inspired by her elegant approach? Read on to discover the chicest knee-length skirts and pointed-toe heels to shop right now.

