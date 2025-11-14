Knee-Length Skirts are Back—Amal Clooney Just Wore the Shoes That Make Them Look Chic, Not Stuffy

If the autumn/winter 2025 runways were anything to go by, the knee-length skirt trend is officially back. Appearing in countless collections, this ’90s silhouette is quietly slinking its way onto the scene again, and gaining a whole new wave of admirers in the process.
Taking the sleek trend out for a spin, Amal Clooney styled the elegant silhouette during an engagement in the Philippines this week. Opting for a lace-trimmed black skirt that grazed just at the knee, the pencil skirt design added instant poise and polish. Still, in my experience, as timeless as knee-length skirts are, the wrong shoe pairing can make them lean a touch stuffy. Flats, for instance, can sometimes visually cut the leg and dull the overall effect. That’s why Amal’s choice of footwear struck me as particularly chic.
To complement her black skirt, she selected a glossy, pointed-toe heel—creating a streamlined, lengthened silhouette that felt modern rather than prim. It’s one of the most reliable formulas for making a knee-length skirt look elevated.
Finishing her look with a neatly tailored jacket and a white leather bag, Amal constructed the kind of effortlessly sophisticated outfit she’s become known for.
Inspired by her elegant approach? Read on to discover the chicest knee-length skirts and pointed-toe heels to shop right now.
Shop Knee-Length Skirts + Pointed Toe Heels:
Massimo Dutti
Short Leather Mock Croc Skirt
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
H&M
Pointed-Toe Court Shoes
While I love these in the burgundy, they also come in a light cream shade.
Mango
Midi Pencil Skirt
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Zara
Heeled Shoes
These look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
While I love this in the simple black, it also comes in two other shades.
Saint Laurent
Vendome Slingback Pumps in Smooth Leather
The sleek kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
Asos
90s Midi Skirt in Check
Style this with knee-high boots or pair with a pointed-toe heel.
H&M
Pointed Leather Court Shoes
Shop these while they're on sale.
Urban Outfitters
Midi Skirt
Wear this with a t-shirt for a casual effect or style it up with an elegant blouse.
Mango
Patent Leather Heel Shoes
The slingback detailing adds light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Prada
Rush Stitch Skirt
Mark my words: the slate grey colour trend is going to be one of the season's favourite shades.
Prada
Leather Mules
Style with a knee-length skirt, otherwise pair these with casual jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.