Not Halter, Not Strapless: Amal Clooney Just Wore the Specific Neckline That Always Looks Elegant in Lake Como

There's pretty much nothing Amal Clooney could wear that wouldn't make her look elegant. She's an elegant person—no outfit's going to change that. But certain pieces she wears do enhance that quality about her, and the white gown she just wore to a Clooney Foundation for Justice event at Villa Passalacqua in Lake Como is one of them.

Clooney, accompanied by her husband George, wore an off-the-shoulder dress by Giambattista Valli to the formal occasion, proving once and for all that off-the-shoulder silhouettes are, by far, the most glamorous and refined of all neckline options, even halter and strapless. What makes the style so elite is how it effortlessly balances sexiness and sophistication. It still shows off some skin without doing too much, making it the perfect choice, especially when dressing up.

Amal and George Clooney arrive in style at Villa Passalacqua ahead of exclusive Justice Foundation event.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Amal Clooney: Giambattista Valli dress

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Clooney only added to the end-of-summer look by pairing her off-the-shoulder gown with gold, strappy heels and matching accessories, including a metallic clutch, metal bangle, and dangle earrings. Her husband's ensemble complemented hers perfectly, wearing a light-gray, single-breasted suit with a blue-and-white striped shirt with the top two buttons undone.

To recreate Clooney's look before summer ends, keep scrolling. Everything you need is below.

Shop off-the-shoulder dresses:

Sienna Maxi Dress
ALL THE WAYS
Sienna Maxi Dress

Off-The-Shoulder Knit Dress
ZARA
Off-The-Shoulder Knit Dress

Field of Dreams Dress
LIONESS
Field of Dreams Dress

Anna October Lorraine Maxi Dress
Anna October
Lorraine Maxi Dress

Sofie Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Sofie Maxi Dress

Going Steady Off the Shoulder Cover-Up Dress
LSPACE
Going Steady Off the Shoulder Cover-Up Dress

Off-The-Shoulder Draped Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Off-The-Shoulder Draped Dress

Off-The-Shoulder Cotton-Sateen Midi Dress
MAGDA BUTRYM
Off-The-Shoulder Cotton-Sateen Midi Dress

Le Bop Colette Mixed Fabric Off Shoulder Dress
Le Bop
Colette Mixed Fabric Off Shoulder Dress

Off the Shoulder Dress
ELOQUII
Off the Shoulder Dress

Charee Dress
Reformation
Charee Dress

Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

