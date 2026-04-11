Is having a signature scent overrated? That's a question I found myself asking after I was lucky enough to bring all of my burning, scent-centric questions to Bella Hadid, supermodel and founder of 'Ôrəbella. The brand just released three new hair and body mists to accompany its editor-approved perfumes—hence the reason for our Q&A. After learning how she uses them, I've officially accepted my long-fought perfume preferences. IMO, I'd rather maintain a multifaceted fragrance wardrobe, rather than a single signature scent.
In true 'Ôrəbella fashion, the new hair and body mists feature skin-first, bi-phase formulas. They're hydrating, alcohol-free, and designed to elevate your aura with a mix of fine fragrance notes and essential oils. Unlike the brand's perfumes, though, they're light, "spontaneous," and designed to be a "fluid" fragrance ritual. Hadid often alchemizes and experiments with her scents by layering them in bespoke combinations. Ahead, read our exclusive interview and get Hadid's go-to guide to finding the perfect scent for every situation.
What inspired you to move beyond perfume and create hair and body mists?
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I’ve always seen fragrance as something really personal; it’s not just about how you smell, it’s how you feel in your body. With the parfums, they’re very intentional, a grounding ritual. But I wanted something that could live with you in a more fluid, spontaneous way, something that you can just reach for throughout the day for an immediate refreshment boost. That’s really where the mists came from.
I loved the idea of creating a format that’s lighter, more effortless, and made to be used generously, on your hair, on your skin, layered however you want. Also, making them alcohol-free was really important to me (since that’s what ‘Ôrəbella is all about!), so they feel hydrating and nurturing rather than drying. It becomes less about “putting on perfume” and more about this continuous, joyful sensory ritual you can return to, something expressive, free, and that really moves with you through your everyday life.
There are three scents. Let's start with Gardenia's Whisper. How does it make you feel, and what places, memories, or references does it elicit?
Gardenia’s Whisper is very soft from the beginning; you get a touch of rhubarb, but it’s not sharp, it’s more like a gentle lift that immediately melts into something creamier. The jasmine and gardenia come through in this really quiet, skin-close way; it’s floral, but diffused, like it’s part of you rather than sitting on top.
As it settles, the warmth of vanilla and cashmere wood wraps everything together, giving it this comforting, almost nostalgic softness without ever feeling heavy. It’s the kind of scent that doesn’t try to take up space; it draws people in. Very personal, very understated, and really about that closeness you feel when something is just for you.
What about Nectar's Dew?
Nectar Dew feels like stepping into a garden right as the morning light hits, everything is still dewy, soft, and just beginning to bloom. It opens with this fresh, almost sparkling juiciness, pear and fig, touched with a little citrus, like fruit warmed gently by the sun but still kissed with morning coolness. Then it drifts into peony and orange blossom, which feel really airy and petal-like, almost like you’re walking through flowers that are still holding onto drops of water. As it settles, it becomes warmer and more grounding with soft musks and tonka, but it never loses that light. It just melts into your skin in this really natural, glowing way. It’s very much that feeling of fresh skin, open air, and quiet moments in nature, like everything is new, and you’re just starting the day.
And Golden Brulee?
Golden Brulee is the warmest, most enveloping of the three. It opens with this rich, spiced softness - there’s something immediately comforting about it, almost like heat on skin. Then the plum comes through, deep and slightly syrupy, blending into tobacco and cashmeran in a way that feels textured and a little addictive.
As it dries down, it becomes all about that creamy warmth, tonka, and vanilla, but not overly sweet. It’s more like a slow, glowing sweetness that lingers and wraps around you. It feels indulgent, but still effortless, like golden light at the end of the day, when everything softens and slows.
These body mists are made for layering. Do you have a signature combo that you've been loving lately?
I’ve been loving Nectar Dew as a base and then adding a little Gardenia's Whisper on top. It gives you that fresh brightness with a beautiful floral mix, so it evolves throughout the day. I don’t really stick to one combo, though it always depends on my mood. Plus, I love to layer them on top of my skin parfums. Start with a parfum right on the skin for all-day moisture and glow, and then have that fragrance keep blooming throughout the day with a mist refresh!
What fragrance would you wear to Sunday Brunch?
I would go with Nectar Dew. It has that soft brightness that feels really effortless, the pear and fig give it this fresh, luminous quality, and the florals keep it light and easy. It feels like clean skin, natural light, and just being present with people you love.
What about the farmer's market?
Also Nectar Dew, but layered a little more generously - really getting drenched in it! There’s something about the juiciness and the slight green freshness that really connects to that moment, everything ripe, colorful, alive. It feels very “in the moment” and sensory.
The beach?
I’d wear Golden Brulee to the beach. On warm skin, the vanilla and tonka become this soft, sun-warmed glow, not heavy, just comforting. It almost blends with salt and air in a really beautiful way.
What about if you're attending a summer wedding?
This is Gardenia’s Whisper for sure. It’s romantic and elevated, but still understated. The jasmine and gardenia feel timeless, and the soft woods and vanilla keep it from feeling too formal; it’s just quietly beautiful.
And, finally, date-night dinner and drinks?
Definitely Golden Brulee. It has that depth and warmth that draws people in, the plum, the soft spice, the vanilla… it lingers in a way that feels really intimate and a little addictive. It leaves them wondering about you and maybe wanting a little bit more.
Last but not least, these hair and body mists are great for on-the-go use. Are there any other low-effort, high-impact beauty products you swear by on busy days?
I’m always drawn to things that feel effortless but still make you feel like yourself, just a little more elevated. For me, it’s anything that enhances rather than covers. A really good lip oil or balm is essential, something that gives you that natural sheen and hydration without needing a mirror. Skin tints are another, just a light, breathable layer that lets your skin come through, but evens everything out in seconds.
I also love a cream blush you can tap on with your fingers, on your cheeks, even a little on your lips, it brings life back into your face instantly. And brushing up your brows, even just quickly, can completely shift how you feel. But honestly, fragrance is always part of that ritual for me. Being able to mist your hair and body throughout the day, especially something hydrating and light, is such an easy reset. It’s not just about how you smell, it’s how you come back to yourself for a moment, wherever you are.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.