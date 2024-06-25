Camila Morrone Made This L.A. Brand Look So French on Her Trip to Paris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a longtime fan of Dôen, I've been thrilled to witness its meteoric rise from a humble L.A.-based fashion brand to an internationally-known powerhouse. To wit: Dôen recently hit it out of the park with its Gap collaboration, sending fans into a tizzy and selling out in record time. The brand has also recently enjoyed a surge of celebrity fans. For instance, Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift own multiple pieces and always style them to perfection. The latest celeb-approved look comes courtesy of Camila Morrone.

In a new Instagram photo taken in Paris, Morrone posed by the Seine wearing Dôen's Jessica Dress ($548). She added some French flair to her L.A. look with a pair of classic black Chanel ballet flats. Scroll down to see Camila Morrone's Parisian outfit and shop her exact dress before it inevitably sells out.

On Camila Morrone: Dôen Jessica Dress ($548)

DÔEN Jessica Dress $548

