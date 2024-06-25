Camila Morrone Made This L.A. Brand Look So French on Her Trip to Paris

As a longtime fan of Dôen, I've been thrilled to witness its meteoric rise from a humble L.A.-based fashion brand to an internationally-known powerhouse. To wit: Dôen recently hit it out of the park with its Gap collaboration, sending fans into a tizzy and selling out in record time. The brand has also recently enjoyed a surge of celebrity fans. For instance, Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift own multiple pieces and always style them to perfection. The latest celeb-approved look comes courtesy of Camila Morrone.

In a new Instagram photo taken in Paris, Morrone posed by the Seine wearing Dôen's Jessica Dress ($548). She added some French flair to her L.A. look with a pair of classic black Chanel ballet flats. Scroll down to see Camila Morrone's Parisian outfit and shop her exact dress before it inevitably sells out.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

