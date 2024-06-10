From Paris to NYC, Stylish People Are Wearing This "Dated" Dress

a collage of models wearing halter dress trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Alexander McQueen; Ferragamo; Fendi)

It's official: we're in the full swing of summertime. As temperatures rise, one may begin to feel the itch to switch things up—whether that means booking a trip or building an entirely new wardrobe. If you're leaning towards the latter, you're not alone. It's easy to get swept up in the excitement of shopping for a new season, but if we're being honest, it can be, well, overwhelming, too. After all, where does one start on their shopping journey? Luckily, there's always a fail-proof place to begin...ahem, the dress department. Don't get me wrong; other staples are imperative in a summer wardrobe, too—e.g., sandals, sunglasses, swimsuits, and linen sets. However, none can maintain the same air of sophistication when it's sweltering outside, quite like a dress does. It's the one item you can be sure you'll wear throughout the summer without fail.

But if you're unsure of what type of dress to incorporate into your closet, consider a more classic silhouette, such as the halter. If you just halted in your tracks reading that, please hear me out. Although I know that others might not share the same sentiment about this style, I've always felt it was incredibly sophisticated. While everyone's feelings pertaining to halter dresses may differ, there's no denying that they're shaping up to be one of the season's biggest trends. Don't believe me? Ahead, I've rounded up examples of how the halter dress trend has taken over the runway, the street-style scene, and even Nordstrom's digital racks—thereby cementing the style's return. For those looking for pieces to freshen up their summer wardrobe, prepare to halt the search.

On the Runway

halter dress trend on Coperni's spring runway with a model wearing a fitted midi dress styled with black thong heels, green earrings, and a silver bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Coperni)

Styling Notes: One of the ways we've seen this dress silhouette adapted in recent seasons is through the incorporation of special hardware—case in point: Coperni's S/S 24 collection. The addition of buckle hardware to this black dress makes it bolder.

halter dress trend on the Ferragamo spring 2024 runway with a model wearing a pistachio green maxi dress and gold earrings

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo)

Styling Notes: Another way we saw this dress style given a contemporary spin was by incorporating trending colors. For instance, in Ferrgamo's S/S 24 collection, there were a few halters, but none as much as the pistachio green maxi.

halter dress trend on the Fendi Spring 2024 runway with a model wearing a black midi knit dress styled with pistachio green gloves, brown pointed pumps, and a tan bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/ Fendi)

Styling Notes: Shades weren't the only way designers made this dress stand out, as styling played a pivotal role, too. A prime example is Fendi's S/S 24 collection, which includes a contemporary take on color blocking through styling minimal halter dresses with contrasting accessories.

halter dress trend on the Alexander McQueen spring runway with a model wearing a red velvet dress styled with gold bangles and black sandals

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alexander McQueen)

Styling Notes: Beyond styling, designers also made this dress feel a bit more daring by focusing on the details, specifically textiles. We saw several halter dresses made from luxurious materials—e.g., at Alexander McQueen's S/S 24 show, the style was made from saffron-red velvet.

halter dress trend on Tove's spring 2024 runway with a model wearing a white maxi styled with black pointed flats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tove)

Styling Notes: While designers made this "dated" dress feel fresh in many ways, the most straightforward way they brought it back this season was by embracing simplicity (refer to Tove's spring show). By embracing clean-cut tailoring, neutral palettes, and breezy materials, they made this classic dress even chicer.

Since the return of this style on the runway, we've seen the style set adopt the trend swiftly. Keep scrolling to see how they've adopted this trend...

In the Wild

halter dress trend on a woman wearing a white voluminous midi dress with pointed white pumps and silver earrings

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Styling Notes: One of the most straightforward ways to style this dress silhouttes is by pairing it with matching accessories—e.g., shoes in the same shade as the dress, a matching bag, and minimal jewelry.

halter dress trend on a woman wearing a green midi dress styled with black ankle strap pumps, a silver conch-shaped necklace, a black handbag, and black sunglasses

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Styling Notes: For those who don't want to get too matchy-matchy with their look, the next best way to style this dress is to pair it with accessories in a complementary neutral color (e.g., black, white, brown, etc.). It will allow the dress to stand out, without being too overly planned.

halter dress trend on a woman wearing a black midi dress layered over white linen pants and black pointed heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Styling Notes: If you want to get a bit more creative with how you wear this dress trend, consider styling a simple halter dress over contrasting pants.

halter dress trend on a woman wearing a low-back creme and gray printed floral dress styled with white knee-high boots and sculptural jewelry

(Image credit: @kateemao)

Styling Notes: Are you not into the idea of layering? You can also make this style feel edgier by opting for a version of this dress with more daring details—e.g., one with a bold print, low back, or any other eye-catching element. Just add edgy accessories to your ensemble to fully embrace the energy.

halter dress trend on a woman wearing a black bodycon mini dress styled with gold earrings, a black clutch, and cheetah print heeled mules

(Image credit: @rabia.cissokho)

Styling Notes: When in doubt, you really can't go wrong with keeping it simple. Try styling this silhouette with sculptural earrings, a clutch, and mules for an effortless yet elegant ensemble.

Feeling inspired to embrace this dress trend? Keep scrolling to shop some of the best halter dresses at every price point.

Shop the Dress Trend

Rib-Knit Halterneck Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Halterneck Dress

Such a steal.

Harlyn Dress
Reformation
Harlyn Dress

Red hot.

Tie-Waist Halter Dress
J.Crew
Tie-Waist Halter Dress

Your waist will look snatched in this dress.

The Sadie in Petite Spot Noir
Réalisation Par
The Sadie in Petite Spot Noir

Polka dot prints are poppin' off again.

Catalyst Dress
Aritzia
Babaton Catalyst Dress

Such a pretty shade of blue.

Bardot Corsage Halter Maxi Dress in Black
Bardot
Bardot Corsage Halter Maxi Dress in Black

It's the little rosette for me.

Halter Dress With Draped Neckline
MANGO
Halter Dress With Draped Neckline

Oh, she's sophisticated.

ESSE STUDIOS+ NET SUSTAIN two-tone stretch-knit and organic cotton-poplin halterneck maxi dress
ESSE STUDIOS
+ Net Sustain Two-Tone Stretch-Knit and Organic Cotton-Poplin Halterneck Maxi Dress

It doesn't get more modern than a two-tone dress.

Simon Miller Junjo Dress

Simon Miller
Junjo Dress

Give your wardrobe a dose of dopamine.

Interlock Halter Dress

Zara
Interlock Halter Dress

Nothing screams "summer" quite like a little white mini dress.

INTERIORThe Sybil twill halterneck maxi dress
INTERIOR
The Sybil Twill Halterneck Maxi Dress

The gray is hue of this dress is gorgeous.

Harrington Open-Back Pleated Cotton-Twill and Poplin Halterneck Maxi Dress
STAUD
Harrington Open-Back Pleated Cotton-Twill and Poplin Halterneck Maxi Dress

Dreaming of wearing this by the beach.

Affogato Halter Midi Dress
SIR.
Affogato Halter Midi Dress

The bust on this dress is too beautiful.

Halterneck A-Line Maxi Dress
COS
Halterneck A-Line Maxi Dress

Simple yet stunning.

Bardot Citron Halter Midi Dress
Bardot
Citron Halter Midi Dress

Abstract prints are always an elegant option.

A-Line Halter Dress
HOUSE OF CB
A-Line Halter Dress

The drop-waist on this dress will surely make jaws drop.

Fleur Midi Dress

Hill House Home
Fleur Midi Dress

Meet the perfect white dress.

Cotton Halterneck Dress
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Halterneck Dress

For those sweltering summer days, this simple tank dress will suffice.

Norma Kamali Halter Turtleneck Side-Slit Stretch Jersey Midi Dress
Norma Kamali
Halter Turtleneck Side-Slit Stretch Jersey Midi Dress

Consider your wedding guest ensemble sorted.

Noemi Dress Conch
Ciao Lucia
Noemi Dress in Conch

Shell prints for summer? Here for it.

