Cindy Crawford Wore the Jeans-and-Sandal Outfit I see Every Time I Go to L.A.
I think we can all agree that supermodel and Malibu resident Cindy Crawford is the ultimate classic California girl. She's perfected that breezy, effortless style that looked as relevant in 1994 as it does today. Trends come and go, but Crawford's timeless wardrobe is forever. So it goes without saying that she's a great person to look to if you want to see what people actually wear in L.A. day-to-day.
I no longer live in L.A., but I visit at least annually, and every time I do, I see people wearing a specific jeans-and-sandal pairing: white jeans and flip-flops. This summer-friendly combination is chic and polished, and even a bit trendy now that white jeans and flip-flops are so popular among the fashion crowd. That said, they're never really not trends, so you can feel good about your decision to purchase and wear them, no matter where you live. Keep scrolling to do just that.
Shop White Jeans
Shop Flip-Flops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
