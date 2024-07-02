Cindy Crawford Wore the Jeans-and-Sandal Outfit I see Every Time I Go to L.A.

I think we can all agree that supermodel and Malibu resident Cindy Crawford is the ultimate classic California girl. She's perfected that breezy, effortless style that looked as relevant in 1994 as it does today. Trends come and go, but Crawford's timeless wardrobe is forever. So it goes without saying that she's a great person to look to if you want to see what people actually wear in L.A. day-to-day.

I no longer live in L.A., but I visit at least annually, and every time I do, I see people wearing a specific jeans-and-sandal pairing: white jeans and flip-flops. This summer-friendly combination is chic and polished, and even a bit trendy now that white jeans and flip-flops are so popular among the fashion crowd. That said, they're never really not trends, so you can feel good about your decision to purchase and wear them, no matter where you live. Keep scrolling to do just that.

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

Shop White Jeans

Madewell Low-Slung Straight Jeans in Tile White $138 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Loli Mid Rise Baggy Jeans $228 SHOP NOW

ABrand 95 Stovepipe Bianco Jeans $118 SHOP NOW

Shop Flip-Flops

TKEES Square Toe Lily Flip Flops $75 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Roxanne Flip Flops $98 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals $128 SHOP NOW

The Row Beach Thong Sandals $650 SHOP NOW