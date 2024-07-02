Cindy Crawford Wore the Jeans-and-Sandal Outfit I see Every Time I Go to L.A.

I think we can all agree that supermodel and Malibu resident Cindy Crawford is the ultimate classic California girl. She's perfected that breezy, effortless style that looked as relevant in 1994 as it does today. Trends come and go, but Crawford's timeless wardrobe is forever. So it goes without saying that she's a great person to look to if you want to see what people actually wear in L.A. day-to-day.

I no longer live in L.A., but I visit at least annually, and every time I do, I see people wearing a specific jeans-and-sandal pairing: white jeans and flip-flops. This summer-friendly combination is chic and polished, and even a bit trendy now that white jeans and flip-flops are so popular among the fashion crowd. That said, they're never really not trends, so you can feel good about your decision to purchase and wear them, no matter where you live. Keep scrolling to do just that.

Cindy Crawford wearing a blue shirt, white jeans, and flip-flops

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

Cindy Crawford wearing a blue shirt, white jeans, and flip-flops

(Image credit: affinitypicture/Backgrid)

Shop White Jeans

501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans

Low-Slung Straight Jeans in Tile White
Madewell
Low-Slung Straight Jeans in Tile White

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

Loli Mid Rise Baggy Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Loli Mid Rise Baggy Jeans

95 Stovepipe Bianco Jeans
ABrand
95 Stovepipe Bianco Jeans

Shop Flip-Flops

Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
TKEES
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

Roxanne Flip Flops
Tory Burch
Roxanne Flip Flops

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

Beach Thong Sandals
The Row
Beach Thong Sandals

Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops

