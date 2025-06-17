J.Lo, Hailey, and Kourtney All Own White Swimsuits From This Brand

By
published
in News

What do Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian, and have in common? At least one thing: their devotion to Gooseberry Intimates swimwear. All three women have been spotted wearing this elegant and reasonably-priced brand from coast to coast (and a few lakes and pools in between). Not only do they all share an affinity for the same brand, but the trio is also on the same page about one specific swimsuit trend: white.

Keep scrolling to see how these three stylish stars sported their white bikinis and one-pieces, then shop several more pieces by Gooseberry Intimates and other brands just in time for your next tropical getaway, pool party, or beach day. Hot tip: check each brand's reviews to see which styles are opaque—nobody likes to be surprised by an unintentionally sheer swimsuit!

Kourtney Kardashian wears a Gooseberry Intimates bikini.

(Image credit: @KourtneyKardash)

On Kourtney Kardashian: Gooseberry Intimates bikini

A model wears a white bikini by Gooseberry Intimates on the beach.
Gooseberry Intimates
So Chic Halterneck Triangle

Kourtney wears this classic triangle top.

Shop the matching bikini bottoms.

Hailey Bieber wears a white Gooseberry Intimates bikini.

(Image credit: @HaileyBieber)

On Hailey Bieber: Gooseberry Intimates bikini

A model wears a white Gooseberry Intimates bikini on the beach.
Gooseberry Intimates
Triangle White

Hailey wears this wireless bikini top.

Shop the matching bottoms.

Jennifer Lopez wears a Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit.

(Image credit: @JLo)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit

A model wears a white one piece Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit standing in the ocean.
Gooseberry Intimates
One Piece White

J.Lo wears this celeb-favorite one piece.

Shop More White Swimsuits

Melony Contour Plus
Adore Me
Melony Contour

A classic choice.

Padded-Cup Bandeau Swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup Bandeau Swimsuit

Yes, you can totally wear this swimsuit as a bodysuit.

White Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit with square neckline
Gooseberry Intimates
One Piece Tank White

A square neckline looks so chic.

Andie The Amalfi One Piece
Andie
The Amalfi One Piece

Andie is another excellent swimwear brand.

White Gooseberry Intimates cut out swimsuit
Gooseberry Intimates
One Piece Cutout White

A classic fit with a cute cutout.

White Gooseberry Intimates Bandeau Bikini set
Gooseberry Intimates
Bandeau White

A bandeau bikini is a essential in any swim wardrobe.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

Latest
  • Charli XCX wears capri pants
    On the Fence About Capri Pants? *This* Outfit Formula Will Tip the Scales

    Wear it 3-6-5.

  • The best summer trends if you have minimal style from Jen Andrews Cater
    I Have Minimal Style and Wear Refined Pieces—3 Summer Trends I'll Be Wearing

    Elevated must-haves.

You might also like
View More ▸