J.Lo, Hailey, and Kourtney All Own White Swimsuits From This Brand
What do Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian, and have in common? At least one thing: their devotion to Gooseberry Intimates swimwear. All three women have been spotted wearing this elegant and reasonably-priced brand from coast to coast (and a few lakes and pools in between). Not only do they all share an affinity for the same brand, but the trio is also on the same page about one specific swimsuit trend: white.
Keep scrolling to see how these three stylish stars sported their white bikinis and one-pieces, then shop several more pieces by Gooseberry Intimates and other brands just in time for your next tropical getaway, pool party, or beach day. Hot tip: check each brand's reviews to see which styles are opaque—nobody likes to be surprised by an unintentionally sheer swimsuit!
On Kourtney Kardashian: Gooseberry Intimates bikini
Kourtney wears this classic triangle top.
On Hailey Bieber: Gooseberry Intimates bikini
Hailey wears this wireless bikini top.
On Jennifer Lopez: Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit
Shop More White Swimsuits
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
