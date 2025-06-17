J.Lo, Hailey, and Kourtney All Own White Swimsuits From This Brand

What do Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian, and have in common? At least one thing: their devotion to Gooseberry Intimates swimwear. All three women have been spotted wearing this elegant and reasonably-priced brand from coast to coast (and a few lakes and pools in between). Not only do they all share an affinity for the same brand, but the trio is also on the same page about one specific swimsuit trend: white.

Keep scrolling to see how these three stylish stars sported their white bikinis and one-pieces, then shop several more pieces by Gooseberry Intimates and other brands just in time for your next tropical getaway, pool party, or beach day. Hot tip: check each brand's reviews to see which styles are opaque—nobody likes to be surprised by an unintentionally sheer swimsuit!

(Image credit: @KourtneyKardash)

On Kourtney Kardashian: Gooseberry Intimates bikini

(Image credit: @HaileyBieber)

On Hailey Bieber: Gooseberry Intimates bikini

(Image credit: @JLo)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit

Gooseberry Intimates One Piece White $99 SHOP NOW J.Lo wears this celeb-favorite one piece.

Shop More White Swimsuits