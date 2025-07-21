At the Airport in Italy, J.Lo Ditched Wide-Leg Pants and Heels for These Elegant Skirt and Sandal Trends

In case you've ever wondered what Jennifer Lopez wears to the airport in Italy in the summer, today is your lucky day. Lopez was just spotted arriving in Pisa, Italy, for the latest stop on her international tour, and her outfit for her touchdown in Tuscany was a change from her go-to look as of late. She swapped her usual wide-leg pants and heels for something a bit more appropriate for a hot summer day in Italy and even more elegant than her go-to pants and platforms.

The elegant trends J.Lo opted to wear were a full tan midi skirt and flat leather flip-flops. A full midi skirt and flip-flops are a combination I've spotted plenty of fashion people wearing this summer. Given that both items are very in this season, you'll look polished wearing them with very little effort needed. Lopez completed her outfit with a white button-down shirt, and I predict this won't be the last time we see her wearing this supreme outfit combination this summer. Keep scrolling to join her by shopping similar tan midi skirts and leather flip-flops—no trip to Italy needed (although that'd be nice).

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear.

