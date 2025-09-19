I’m in the market for more cool fall outfit ideas to wear with jeans, as cooler weather is getting closer and closer in NYC. Lately, I’ve been in a rut when it comes to what colors to wear together, but Katie Holmes reminded me of literally going back to the basics with the outfit she wore with jeans in NYC this week.
Holmes wore an outfit full of primary colors that didn’t look juvenile, but, on the contrary, very chic. The oversize, butter-yellow button-down layered over her two-toned Levi’s jeans was already a chic combination, but then I noticed her cherry-red handbag and flats in the same hue, and I was instantly inspired to wear a primary-color outfit. It may seem counterintuitive for fall, as it’s a season more known for muted colors, but this unexpected outfit proves this color combination is just right for the fall season. I look forward to seeing what other outfit color combinations fashion people will come up with for fall, but for now, I'm giving cherry red and butter yellow a try.
If you’re into the idea of pairing unexpected colors with jeans this fall, keep scrolling to recreate Holmes’s outfit and shop similar pieces.
