Minimalists Agree: Knitwear Looks Chicest With This '90s Jeans Trend

Minimalist fashion people always come back to this uncomplicated and chic jeans and jumper combination.

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Image of Pamela Anderson in a garden wearing jeans with a navy jumper, beaning and black sunglasses.
(Image credit: @pamelaanderson)
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Instead of pairing my go-to knits with breezy skirts or tailored trousers, I’ve found myself returning to something far simpler over and over again. This spring, my favourite knits feel their coolest when styled with mid-wash, straight-leg jeans.

Understated yet always chic, the pairing captures a polished, off-duty energy that minimalists do so well. Making my case, I spotted Pamela Anderson wearing the very combination, styling a navy knit anchored by classic straight-leg blue jeans. Without trying too hard, her look felt relaxed, but considered, with an I-want-to-wear-this-every-day kind of energy.

Image of Pamela Anderson in a garden wearing jeans with a navy jumper, beaning and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: @pamelaanderson)

While bootcut silhouettes have been gaining momentum this season, '90s style straight-leg denim remains the true constant. Its clean lines make it the perfect counterbalance to soft, slouchy knitwear. As relevant now as ever, this pairing carries a subtle, coastal nonchalance. It’s ideally suited to those in-between spring days, bright and energetic, but not without a chill.

Unlike more directional denim shapes, straight-leg jeans resist the cycle. Scroll on to discover the chicest styles to shop now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and