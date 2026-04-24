Instead of pairing my go-to knits with breezy skirts or tailored trousers, I’ve found myself returning to something far simpler over and over again. This spring, my favourite knits feel their coolest when styled with mid-wash, straight-leg jeans.
Understated yet always chic, the pairing captures a polished, off-duty energy that minimalists do so well. Making my case, I spotted Pamela Anderson wearing the very combination, styling a navy knit anchored by classic straight-leg blue jeans. Without trying too hard, her look felt relaxed, but considered, with an I-want-to-wear-this-every-day kind of energy.
While bootcut silhouettes have been gaining momentum this season, '90s style straight-leg denim remains the true constant. Its clean lines make it the perfect counterbalance to soft, slouchy knitwear. As relevant now as ever, this pairing carries a subtle, coastal nonchalance. It’s ideally suited to those in-between spring days, bright and energetic, but not without a chill.
Unlike more directional denim shapes, straight-leg jeans resist the cycle. Scroll on to discover the chicest styles to shop now.
Shop Jeans:
H&M
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
These also come in six other shades.
Zara
Straight High-Waist Jeans
Style with mary janes or dress this down with trainers.
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS's column jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Mango
Matilda High-Rise Straight Jeans
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight-leg jeans.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
These also come in 16 other colours.
Agolde
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Fashion people always come back to Agolde for their chic range of jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and