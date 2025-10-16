Pamela Anderson on Short Hair Transformations, Sunspots, and Color-Correcting Without Makeup

"I'm going to France tomorrow, and I really don't know what I'm going to do with my hair," Pamela Anderson tells me over Zoom back in September. "I haven't really been tied to one look. I like to change it up… That's what's fun about being an actress. When you jump into a new film, you can be a completely different person, and sometimes that bleeds into your real life. So we'll see."
And see, we did. It turns out the Naked Gun star would attend Paris Fashion Week with an internet-breaking copper shag in preparation for her upcoming role in Michael Cera's Love is Not the Answer. But for the time being, Anderson is blonde, bobbed, and buzzing over Sonsie's latest launch: Adapt Cream, a barrier-strengthening moisturizer that smooths skin texture, boosts radiance, and instantly neutralizes redness with an earthy, green hue.
According to Anderson, the cream has also made her sunspots less noticeable. "I've always been a sun worshiper—I have been my whole life. I think it's still very important to be out in the sun," she caveats. "But over time, [the cream] fades sunspots. It nourishes your skin. It helps protect the collagen in your skin."
It does so with a specific strain of bacillus ferment that grows in Spain's Rio Tinto river, which is colloquially called "Mars on Earth" due to its extremely acidic conditions. That bacterial strain has learned to adapt to the river's harsh environment, and it's actually been found to help skin adapt to its own stressors, like dehydration and a weakened skin barrier. Paired with a 2.5% peptide-glycerin blend to increase collagen production and help repair UV damage, the formula coddles your skin's natural defense system, thus making it more resilient (read: dewy and bright). Take it from Anderson: "My skin—I feel like it's better than it's ever been," she declares.
She uses the cream in the morning ("I do everything in the morning," she says) after washing her face with Sonsie's Cleansing Mousse and applying the Super Serum, which she says already gives her an "incredible glow." The Adapt Cream, with its green pigment, has a noticeable immediate redness-reducing effect that's great for layering underneath makeup or subtly color-correcting on bare-faced days. "I really love the cleanser, the serum, the moisture cream, and the lip balm. I thought that [routine] was perfect," Anderson admits. "But this [cream] is interesting because I don't wear a lot of makeup—or any makeup most of the time. It's nice to even out your skin tone, so I'm really surprised and excited about it."
Feel free to also spot-treat the skin-balancing formula, if you feel so inclined. "You can use this as an eye cream!" Anderson offers. "I use it all over my face, but [you could use it] on a dry patch or just where you need a little more love. This is something that really works to help those areas."
The cream is also home compostable, its jar made from Vivomer—a plastic-free, 100% biodegradable material that's designed to break down in healthy home compost within 52 weeks. Anderson can quite literally toss it in her thriving garden compost once it's empty—yes, really. "Vivomer is unique because it’s safe for soil, marine environments, and even landfill conditions," explains Kailey Bradt, Sonsie's newly appointed CEO (who also created waterless haircare brand Susteau). "Meaning that wherever it ends up, it will naturally biodegrade back into organic matter without leaving behind microplastics. It’s truly a circular packaging material and we’re excited to showcase sustainability that is as effortless and intuitive as your skincare routine." And before you ask: Yes, the jar is completely shelf-stable, so rest assured it won't start breaking down before you're ready to rinse and dispose of it.
Essentially, the new Sonsie hero is adaptable in every sense of the word—for your skin and for the planet. It's a fitting launch for Anderson at this moment, as she reveals she's "just kind of going with the flow" when it comes to fall hair transformations. "I really don't know what my next incarnation is," she says mere weeks before debuting her redheaded venture. From her feathery waves at Mugler to the side-slicked style she donned at Tom Ford, It's safe to say the iconic blonde has adapted to the new hair era quite flawlessly—very on-brand.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.