Tom Ford called. He wants his G-string back. Just kidding, Hailey Bieber, I bet the retired billionaire designer is grinning from ear to ear tonight seeing you resurrect one of his most iconic designs. Attending the 2025 GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles on November 13, Bieber wore an updated version of the logo thong Ford infamously sent down the runway for Gucci's spring 1997 collection. Back then, the underwear's interlocking Gs were made of gold brass, but Bieber's 2025 version comes complete with dozens of crystals.
The look echoes another one of Bieber's most daring outfits that also featured an exposed thong: her 2019 Met Gala pink dress. Both looks have open-back silhouettes, but Bieber's long-sleeve, high-neck dress six years ago was far more covered up than tonight's iteration. Scroll down to see how Hailey Bieber styled fashion's most controversial lingerie trend.
