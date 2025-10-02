Haider Ackermann’s Tom Ford Just Keeps Getting Sexier

Haider Ackerman's second collection for Tom Ford was sexier than ever. In Paris right now it seems as thoguh all anyone is talking about is the designer debuts this season at houses like Chanel, Dior and Celine. And while it's exciting to see thew new visions come to life, it's perhaps even more exciting to see Ackerman continue to excel in providing a consistent sultry vision for the notoriously seductive brand.
A Slithering Seduction
Everyone at the show mentioned how the models didn't just walk the runway. They slinked down it in a way that felt less like that of a fashion show saunter and more akin to a main character waltz from a movie scene. Most of the models didn't even walk on their own but alongside others, in groups of two or three, with a coordinate sex appeal. They looked like a group of well dressed friends you spot in a corner at a club and instantly want to know everything about. The soundtrack was equally as cinematic, with songs like an acapella version of David Bowie's “Heroes."
A Very Haiderman Spin on Ford’s Classics
Ackermann has struck a beautiful balance between giving everyone the Tom Ford that they know and love while also adding his own delightful twist. Clothing clung to the body in a way that, at times, almost defied gravity. With wire construction, a black strapless gown seemed suspended from invisible string with two points that swayed with each step forward. There was also strappy bras worn with sleek tailored blazers layered on top, jokstraps peeking out from short shorts, and of course, plenty of bare skin.
A Lime Green Contender For Color of the Season
Some would say Brat summer ending meant that Brat green would become a thing of the past too. But the punchy green color associated with the Charli XCX party girl lifestyle has been popping up everywhere this season, most notably in London but now in Paris. At Tom Ford the color was seen on sequined green trench coats and dresses and on perfectly tailored blazers and trousers. It served as a reminder that some colors can withstand a cultural moment, especially when they're one that can easily add such a fun pop to any wardrobe.