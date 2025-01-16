After All These Years, I'm Still in Love With Hailey Bieber's Style—6 Recent Outfits I'm Copying in 2025

It's a new year, and I'm here to admit that Hailey Bieber's style still lives rent-free in my head. While trends come and go (ahem, Barbiecore and Y2K grunge), Bieber's ability to blend cool-girl minimalism with just the right dose of sexiness remains unmatched. She's the blueprint for effortless dressing—balancing laid-back staples with luxe touches—and I, for one, am taking notes.

With the help of her wardrobe stylist Dani Michelle, Bieber has perfected the art of rich-but-relaxed dressing through her personal style. Think oversize leather jackets, tailored suiting sets, chunky sneakers, and that signature glossy lip and slicked-back bun. Below are a few recent Hailey Bieber outfits I'm absolutely re-creating to keep my wardrobe as fresh as her impeccable style.

1. Oversize Outerwear and Tiny Basics

Nobody does business meets baddie quite like Bieber. Her trick? Pairing perfectly tailored oversize outerwear with fitted basics like baby tees and cropped cashmere. It's the perfect balance of structure with a side of sultry style.

Shop the look:

Milkwhite Faux Leather Oversized Jacket $490 $270 SHOP NOW

Good American Pointelle Baby Tee $59 SHOP NOW

Lisa Yang Chloe Cashmere Sweater $380 SHOP NOW

H&M Tapered Dress Pants $35 SHOP NOW

2. Luxe Basics on Repeat

Bieber is all for investing in elevated essentials: the perfect white tank, baggy jeans, the right black blazer, and buttery-soft loafers. You can re-create and rewear the outfit formula on a loop while looking exceptionally chic.

Shop the look:

COS The Tailored Peak-Lapel Blazer $390 SHOP NOW

White + Warren Cashmere Scarf $275 SHOP NOW

Frankies Bikinis Maverick Cloud Knit Sweater $140 SHOP NOW

Slvrlake London Jeans $339 SHOP NOW

3. Modern-Day Old Hollywood Glam

It's the way she can pull off micro-mini shorts and still look completely classy. The sheer tights turn an otherwise revealing outfit into a glamorous and tasteful way to dress for a night out in the winter. The sparkly choker gives just the right amount of glitz to this all-black look.

Shop the look:

Blanknyc Night Life Jacket $98 SHOP NOW

ZARA Pleated Shorts $50 $20 SHOP NOW

Stems Stretch Control Tights $34 SHOP NOW

8 Other Reasons Elegance Choker $36 SHOP NOW

4. An Office Outfit That Slays

Bieber's structured matching set is the perfect blend of sharp tailoring and modern womenswear. Re-create the look with a fitted blazer and miniskirt, sleek sunglasses, and minimalistic jewelry for a power outfit that transitions effortlessly from meetings to martinis.

Shop the look:

Reformation Bondi Blazer $298 SHOP NOW

Reformation Carla Low Waist Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

5. Casual Essentials That Make Sense

Two essentials in Bieber's everyday style are a perfectly fitted black baseball cap and her signature black oval sunglasses. I already own these must-haves and can say they get a lot of wear time in my everyday style rotation. Off to Pilates or Saturday errands? Throw on the duo with an oversize coat and you've got an outfit that looks put-together without the effort.

Shop the look:

Fila F-Box Baseball Hat $30 SHOP NOW

Gucci Hailey Oval Sunglasses $420 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Étoile Felexia Top Coat $770 $385 SHOP NOW

6. Queen of Bikinis

I know this technically isn't an outfit, but the way Bieber accessories her bikinis does inspire me. I also spend a lot of time in swimsuits, and she always gives me fresh ideas on ways to pair jewelry, scarves, and even cozy outwear with my swimwear.

Shop the look:

superdown Raina Faux Fur Coat $130 SHOP NOW

Belle The Label Amour Bikini Top $128 $63 SHOP NOW

Belle The Label Aime Bikini Bottoms $76 $38 SHOP NOW

BaubleBar Bubble Initial Necklace $58 SHOP NOW