After All These Years, I'm Still in Love With Hailey Bieber's Style—6 Recent Outfits I'm Copying in 2025

Hailey Bieber wearing leather blazer and cropped sweater.
(Image credit: @haileybieber)
in Features

It's a new year, and I'm here to admit that Hailey Bieber's style still lives rent-free in my head. While trends come and go (ahem, Barbiecore and Y2K grunge), Bieber's ability to blend cool-girl minimalism with just the right dose of sexiness remains unmatched. She's the blueprint for effortless dressing—balancing laid-back staples with luxe touches—and I, for one, am taking notes.

With the help of her wardrobe stylist Dani Michelle, Bieber has perfected the art of rich-but-relaxed dressing through her personal style. Think oversize leather jackets, tailored suiting sets, chunky sneakers, and that signature glossy lip and slicked-back bun. Below are a few recent Hailey Bieber outfits I'm absolutely re-creating to keep my wardrobe as fresh as her impeccable style.

1. Oversize Outerwear and Tiny Basics

Hailey Bieber wearing leather blazer and cropped sweater.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Nobody does business meets baddie quite like Bieber. Her trick? Pairing perfectly tailored oversize outerwear with fitted basics like baby tees and cropped cashmere. It's the perfect balance of structure with a side of sultry style.

Shop the look:

Faux Leather Oversized Jacket
Milkwhite
Faux Leather Oversized Jacket

Good American Pointelle Baby Tee
Good American
Pointelle Baby Tee

Lisa Yang Chloe Cashmere Sweater
Lisa Yang
Chloe Cashmere Sweater

Tapered Dress Pants
H&M
Tapered Dress Pants

2. Luxe Basics on Repeat

Hailey Bieber wearing black blazer and scarf around head.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Bieber is all for investing in elevated essentials: the perfect white tank, baggy jeans, the right black blazer, and buttery-soft loafers. You can re-create and rewear the outfit formula on a loop while looking exceptionally chic.

Shop the look:

The Tailored Peak-Lapel Blazer
COS
The Tailored Peak-Lapel Blazer

White + Warren Cashmere Scarf
White + Warren
Cashmere Scarf

Maverick Cloud Knit Sweater
Frankies Bikinis
Maverick Cloud Knit Sweater

Slvrlake London Jeans
Slvrlake
London Jeans

3. Modern-Day Old Hollywood Glam

Hailey Bieber wearing black mini shorts and black faux fur jacket.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

It's the way she can pull off micro-mini shorts and still look completely classy. The sheer tights turn an otherwise revealing outfit into a glamorous and tasteful way to dress for a night out in the winter. The sparkly choker gives just the right amount of glitz to this all-black look.

Shop the look:

Blanknyc Night Life Jacket
Blanknyc
Night Life Jacket

Pleated Shorts Zw Collection
ZARA
Pleated Shorts

Stretch Control Tights
Stems
Stretch Control Tights

Elegance Choker
8 Other Reasons
Elegance Choker

4. An Office Outfit That Slays

Hailey Bieber wearing matching blazer and miniskirt.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Bieber's structured matching set is the perfect blend of sharp tailoring and modern womenswear. Re-create the look with a fitted blazer and miniskirt, sleek sunglasses, and minimalistic jewelry for a power outfit that transitions effortlessly from meetings to martinis.

Shop the look:

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

Carla Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt

5. Casual Essentials That Make Sense

Hailey Bieber wearing black baseball cap and coat walking with baby.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Two essentials in Bieber's everyday style are a perfectly fitted black baseball cap and her signature black oval sunglasses. I already own these must-haves and can say they get a lot of wear time in my everyday style rotation. Off to Pilates or Saturday errands? Throw on the duo with an oversize coat and you've got an outfit that looks put-together without the effort.

Shop the look:

Fila F-Box Baseball Hat
Fila
F-Box Baseball Hat

Hailey Oval Sunglasses
Gucci
Hailey Oval Sunglasses

Isabel Marant Étoile Felexia Top Coat
Isabel Marant Étoile
Felexia Top Coat

6. Queen of Bikinis

Hailey Bieber wearing bikini and leopard coat on New Year's Eve.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

I know this technically isn't an outfit, but the way Bieber accessories her bikinis does inspire me. I also spend a lot of time in swimsuits, and she always gives me fresh ideas on ways to pair jewelry, scarves, and even cozy outwear with my swimwear.

Shop the look:

Raina Faux Fur Coat
superdown
Raina Faux Fur Coat

Amour Bikini Top
Belle The Label
Amour Bikini Top

Aime Bikini Bottoms
Belle The Label
Aime Bikini Bottoms

Bubble Initial Necklace
BaubleBar
Bubble Initial Necklace

