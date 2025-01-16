After All These Years, I'm Still in Love With Hailey Bieber's Style—6 Recent Outfits I'm Copying in 2025
It's a new year, and I'm here to admit that Hailey Bieber's style still lives rent-free in my head. While trends come and go (ahem, Barbiecore and Y2K grunge), Bieber's ability to blend cool-girl minimalism with just the right dose of sexiness remains unmatched. She's the blueprint for effortless dressing—balancing laid-back staples with luxe touches—and I, for one, am taking notes.
With the help of her wardrobe stylist Dani Michelle, Bieber has perfected the art of rich-but-relaxed dressing through her personal style. Think oversize leather jackets, tailored suiting sets, chunky sneakers, and that signature glossy lip and slicked-back bun. Below are a few recent Hailey Bieber outfits I'm absolutely re-creating to keep my wardrobe as fresh as her impeccable style.
1. Oversize Outerwear and Tiny Basics
Nobody does business meets baddie quite like Bieber. Her trick? Pairing perfectly tailored oversize outerwear with fitted basics like baby tees and cropped cashmere. It's the perfect balance of structure with a side of sultry style.
Shop the look:
2. Luxe Basics on Repeat
Bieber is all for investing in elevated essentials: the perfect white tank, baggy jeans, the right black blazer, and buttery-soft loafers. You can re-create and rewear the outfit formula on a loop while looking exceptionally chic.
Shop the look:
3. Modern-Day Old Hollywood Glam
It's the way she can pull off micro-mini shorts and still look completely classy. The sheer tights turn an otherwise revealing outfit into a glamorous and tasteful way to dress for a night out in the winter. The sparkly choker gives just the right amount of glitz to this all-black look.
Shop the look:
4. An Office Outfit That Slays
Bieber's structured matching set is the perfect blend of sharp tailoring and modern womenswear. Re-create the look with a fitted blazer and miniskirt, sleek sunglasses, and minimalistic jewelry for a power outfit that transitions effortlessly from meetings to martinis.
Shop the look:
5. Casual Essentials That Make Sense
Two essentials in Bieber's everyday style are a perfectly fitted black baseball cap and her signature black oval sunglasses. I already own these must-haves and can say they get a lot of wear time in my everyday style rotation. Off to Pilates or Saturday errands? Throw on the duo with an oversize coat and you've got an outfit that looks put-together without the effort.
Shop the look:
6. Queen of Bikinis
I know this technically isn't an outfit, but the way Bieber accessories her bikinis does inspire me. I also spend a lot of time in swimsuits, and she always gives me fresh ideas on ways to pair jewelry, scarves, and even cozy outwear with my swimwear.
Shop the look:
-
This Pop Star's Shoe Collection Is Full of Unexpectedly Chic Gems—25 I Have My Eye On
Most styles are under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Fashion People Know This Color Combination Has Never Had a Flop Era (and Never Will)
It's elegant for life.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
No Offense to Trousers, But Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made This "Dated" Denim Trend Look Way More Elegant
I'm sold.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Celebs in Their 40s and 50s Are Styling Jeans With This One Sneaker Color Trend
It's probably not what you think.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Nearly Spent $820 on Kendall Jenner's Flats—Then I Found This $120 Alt at Nordstrom
It's strikingly similar.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
All the A-List It Girls Are Ditching Trendy Heels for These Classic Shoes
Back to the basics.
By Allyson Payer
-
The 3 Celebrities Everybody Wants to Dress Like Right Now
Gab Waller told us so.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
No Sneakers Needed—This Flat Shoe Trend Makes Leggings Look So Much Prettier
Branch out.
By Allyson Payer