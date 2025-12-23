If you’re anything like me, your autumn is approximately 70% coffee and 30% Gilmore Girls reruns. As soon as the temperature dips, I find myself yearning for the cozy, small-town charm of Stars Hollow and, specifically, the show's outerwear. While Lorelai had her iconic pink coat, both Gilmore girls frequently relied on the ultimate autumn-to-winter hero: the sherpa trucker jacket. It’s the quintessential basic that bridges the gap between Y2K nostalgia and 2026’s countryside-cool obsession.
This season, the jacket designs are all about texture and proportion. We’re seeing oversize fits that leave room for your chunkiest knits and rich, unexpected hues that go way beyond basic black and brown. Whether you’re channeling Rory’s preppy Yale aesthetic with a structured corduroy version or Lorelai’s eclectic energy with a plush contrast-collar finish, the silhouette remains undefeated. It’s practical and polished with all the right vintage vibes, too. These are the kind of regret-proof basics that would even earn a nod of approval from notoriously nitpicky Emily Gilmore.
Shop Sherpa-Lined Trucker Jackets
Levi's
90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Olive green is neutral enough to wear with everything, but unique enough to stand out.
Levi's
Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
I'll always love Levi's.
Madewell
Sherpa-Lined Denim Jacket
Madewell is also getting in on the game.
Banana Republic Factory
Sherpa Collar Denim Jacket
Not your average denim jacket.
Pendleton
Wind River Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Pendleton makes the warmest blankets, so you know this jacket is going to be good.
Velvet
Juno Faux Suede Jacket
Suede and sherpa create an interesting contrast in texture.
Bernardo
Faux Shearling Coat
This cozy style seems like a steal.
EDIKTED
Faux Shearling Bomber Jacket
If your climate doesn't require a floor-length puffer coat, this could be a great winter option.
