J.Law and Ashley Olsen Agree: This $33,000 Bag Is Chicer Than a Margaux

If there were ever two people who could convince me to spend $33,000 on a handbag (instead of, say, a car, a down payment on an apartment, or a monthslong trip to Italy), it would be Ashley Olsen and Jennifer Lawrence. Both have taste in spades, and both have been spotted carrying a bag that retailed for exactly that amount: The Row's extremely rare alligator Lady Bag. Is it chicer than the brand's far more famous Margaux bag? I'd argue yes, with the exclusivity factor only adding to the top-handle bag's appeal. And given the fact that both Olsen and Lawrence have carried their Lady Bags several times over the years, I wouldn't be surprised if they agreed with me.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Lemaire Column Dress With Slits ($385); The Row Canal Slip-On Loafers ($890) and bag

Every time the Lady Bag makes an appearance, it shakes things up in the bag world. So when Lawrence went on a dinner date with Dakota Johnson in New York City this week, her brown alligator Lady Bag in tow, in-the-know fashion people got excited. It's not exactly the type of bag you tote around just anywhere. It's for special occasions, and a night out on the town with your girlfriends is certainly a worthy calendar event. She paired the bag with an all-black outfit, including a Lemaire T-shirt dress (that's currently on sale at Shopbop), a long black coat, and The Row's Canal flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Ashley Olsen: The Row bag, scarf, and coat; Mansur Gavriel flats

Lawrence's look from Sunday night was not super dissimilar to Olsen's the last time she was spotted carrying her black version of The Row's Lady Bag. As one half of The Row's founding duo, Olsen has access to all the best pieces from the minimalist-favorite brand, including its rarest creations. She wore her Lady Bag with an oversize black trench coat from the same brand, as well as Mansur Gavriel black flats. Her bag, like Lawrence's, was the star of the look.

Unfortunately, said star is hard to come by, even more so than The Row's other popular purses, like the Margaux and the newer Marlo. Scroll down to shop some of our favorite The Row bags that you can buy while we all wait and save up for a Lady Bag of our own.

