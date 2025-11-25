Spotted in Las Vegas: 6 Trends F1's Best-Dressed WAGs Wore During the Grand Prix Weekend

From Lily Muni He's vintage Chanel handbags and Maison MargielaTabi pumps to Alexandra Saint Mleux's Ferrari-themed leather skirt-and-jacket set and cape-and-capri combo, there's no shortage of fashion moments to discuss following last weekend's race festivities. So, to keep the fun going long after the grid packed up their gear and headed to Qatar for the season's penultimate race, I thought I'd break down some of the chicest trends I spotted on F1 WAGs while I was on the ground in Las Vegas during the grand prix weekend. That way, if you're heading to one of the final two races of the season or planning to attend any of next year's 24 scheduled race weekends, you'll know what to pack, because if anyone knows what to wear to an F1 grand prix, it's the women who fly around the world all year long, turning the paddock into their own personal runways.
Though I'm sure many people expected Las Vegas to be on the warmer side during last weekend's grand prix festivities, Alexandra Saint Mleux, Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's fiancée, proved that nothing can stump her in the wardrobe department. She came prepared for the weather, donning one of winter 2025's top outerwear trends, as well as a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps and pedal pushers, all in black. That trend? A cape coat.
Lily Muni He is, in my opinion, one of the best-dressed athletes, well, ever. She's a professional golfer with the LPGA, but her style is showcased most often in the F1 paddock, given her longtime relationship with Williams driver Alex Albon. In Las Vegas, on the first day of the race weekend, He showed off her dressing skills by pairing barrel-leg pants with Maison Margiela Tabi pumps and a fur-collar jacket not unlike the viral Valentino one that debuted on the F/W 25 runway and was recently spotted on Elsa Hosk. Hers is most likely vintage, given her affinity for shopping secondhand.
The jacket everyone wants or already is wearing for winter? Leather funnel-neck bombers. So, of course, one was spotted in the F1 paddock this weekend. It was Rebecca Donaldson, a Scottish model who's been dating Williams driver Carlos Sainz since last season, who wore the trendy top layer, opting for a version by viral outerwear designer Diana Milkanova. She styled it for the chilly weather with a matching leather pencil skirt, tights, black pumps, and Alaïa's Le Teckel shoulder bag.
If looking chic and sophisticated is the goal, the easiest trick in the book is to lean on tonal dressing, especially when the tones are light neutrals like tan, camel, and cream. Rebecca Donaldson proved the effectiveness of this dressing trick on Saturday by pairing a camel coat from Michael Kors Collection with a matching leather belt and a pair of knee-high boots. She finished off the elevated ensemble with a cream turtleneck to add dimension.
On Lily Muni He: Vintage Chanel bag; Vintage Burberry coat
If your winter outfits are erring on the boring side, just follow Lily Muni He's lead by adding a knit triangle scarf or handkerchief around your neck. It gives every coat a pop of interesting allure, even if you don't pick a bright color like she did (red) for qualifying. In 2025, scarves are the ultimate outfit fixer.
Moto Jackets
On Alexandra Saint Mleux: Custom Sued Mod jacket and skirt; Ferrari Style bag; Rhode Snap-On Lip Case ($46)
It is F1, after all, so someone had to wear a moto jacket. That person was Alexandra Saint Mleux, who wore a custom Sued Mod jacket and miniskirt set featuring Leclerc's number and team logo. She finished off the cool, edgy look with a pair of sheer tights, knee-high leather boots, and '90s sunglasses. Well, those items, and her signature Rhode snap-on lip case and Peptide Lip Treatment.
