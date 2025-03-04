Forget Barrel Jeans—Fashion People In Paris Far Prefer This Elevated Alternative

Before we proceed, let me caution you against throwing out all your barrel-leg jeans. It's a chic silhouette, plain and simple. All I'm suggesting is that you get rid of a few of the pairs you've undoubtedly acquired over the last year or two to make room for their elevated big sister, the barrel trouser. Think of them as a dressed up, more sophisticated, Pais-approved version of barrel jeans. Convinced yet? You should be.

The sleek denim alternative was just spotted during Paris Fashion Week on none other than supermodel and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who's been fashion-city hopping these last few weeks, attending shows for Burberry and Ferragamo. Throughout her travels, she's brought out chic ensemble after chic ensemble, but none come close to her latest outfit, which she was seen wearing outside of the Ritz Paris.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Alaïa Wool Wide-Leg Pants ($1750); Balenciaga Knife 110mm Bootie ($1290); Miu Miu A01S Plastic Shield Sunglasses ($573); The Row bag

For a day of shopping at Alaïa and more, Huntington-Whiteley chose to style a pair of black Alaïa barrel-leg trousers with a leather funnel-neck jacket, Balenciaga knife boots (which she's been donning all over Europe this trip), a clutch by The Row, and oversized Miu Miu sunglasses. Sleek, expensive, and sophisticated, the look was Paris to a T, and it all centered around her barrel trousers.

Follow Huntington-Whiteley's lead by swapping out some of your barrel jeans for trouser form instead.

Shop the barrel trousers trend:

ZARA Interlock Balloon Pants $50 SHOP NOW

Cos Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Pants $120 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Wool Wide-Leg Pants $1750 SHOP NOW

Co Patched Curved Straight-Leg Ankle Pants $895 SHOP NOW

Helsa The Barrel Pant $258 SHOP NOW

MANGO Pleated Jogger Pants $90 SHOP NOW

Loewe Barrel Leg Pleated Wool Trousers $1450 SHOP NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Myla Barrel Leg Pants $258 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Everywhere Pant $118 SHOP NOW

COS Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Trousers $135 SHOP NOW