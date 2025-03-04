Forget Barrel Jeans—Fashion People In Paris Far Prefer This Elevated Alternative

Before we proceed, let me caution you against throwing out all your barrel-leg jeans. It's a chic silhouette, plain and simple. All I'm suggesting is that you get rid of a few of the pairs you've undoubtedly acquired over the last year or two to make room for their elevated big sister, the barrel trouser. Think of them as a dressed up, more sophisticated, Pais-approved version of barrel jeans. Convinced yet? You should be.

The sleek denim alternative was just spotted during Paris Fashion Week on none other than supermodel and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who's been fashion-city hopping these last few weeks, attending shows for Burberry and Ferragamo. Throughout her travels, she's brought out chic ensemble after chic ensemble, but none come close to her latest outfit, which she was seen wearing outside of the Ritz Paris.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley wearing a leather funnel-neck jacket with barrel leg trousers, heels, a clutch, and oversized sunglasses outside of the Ritz Hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Alaïa Wool Wide-Leg Pants ($1750); Balenciaga Knife 110mm Bootie ($1290); Miu Miu A01S Plastic Shield Sunglasses ($573); The Row bag

For a day of shopping at Alaïa and more, Huntington-Whiteley chose to style a pair of black Alaïa barrel-leg trousers with a leather funnel-neck jacket, Balenciaga knife boots (which she's been donning all over Europe this trip), a clutch by The Row, and oversized Miu Miu sunglasses. Sleek, expensive, and sophisticated, the look was Paris to a T, and it all centered around her barrel trousers.

Follow Huntington-Whiteley's lead by swapping out some of your barrel jeans for trouser form instead.

Shop the barrel trousers trend:

Interlock Balloon Pants
ZARA
Interlock Balloon Pants

Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Pants
Cos
Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Pants

Wool Wide-Leg Pants
Alaïa
Wool Wide-Leg Pants

Patched Curved Straight-Leg Ankle Pants
Co
Patched Curved Straight-Leg Ankle Pants

The Barrel Pant
Helsa
The Barrel Pant

MANGO, Pleated Jogger Pants

MANGO
Pleated Jogger Pants

Barrel Leg Pleated Wool Trousers
Loewe
Barrel Leg Pleated Wool Trousers

Myla Barrel Leg Pants
Rebecca Minkoff
Myla Barrel Leg Pants

Everlane, The Everywhere Pant
Everlane
The Everywhere Pant

Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Trousers
COS
Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Trousers

Junia Barrel Leg Pants
Steve Madden
Junia Barrel Leg Pants

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

