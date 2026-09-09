For some, an airport outfit is a formula of a few essential items. For others, it’s a challenge to rise to. As the sky becomes the great equaliser, it’s no longer the case that you have to fly in first class to dress like it, meaning that the ensembles people travel in can run the gamut from elasticated sweatpants to designer bags and expensive trainers. After a whirlwind trip to Australia, Nicole Kidman arrived at Sydney Airport to pledge her allegiance to the latter mode.
Concluding the witchy press tour for Practical Magic 2, which included debuting Pieter Mulier's first look at his version of Versace, the star made a quick trip to her home town to ring in this nostalgic sequel. Though she has spent longer flying back than she was on the ground, this didn’t mean she resigned herself to wearing an oversized hoodie.
Indeed, her near 18-hour travel day saw her reach for a handful of French staples that you’d find any chic denizen wearing on a daily basis. Her ensemble consisted of a baby blue satin lace-trimmed blouse from Chloé, flared jeans from Ulla Johnson and beige coloured ballet flats. She punctuated the outfit with a few practical accessories, including an Omega Constellation watch, a cream-coloured baseball cap and the Chanel Maxi Flap bag. After all, she is a Matthieu Blazy muse.
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Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Oscar winner has used the arrivals hall as a place to show off her fashion credibility. Earlier this year, she boarded a flight carrying The Row’s coveted Park Tote and the ballerina-meets-boxer Kick sneakers from Chloé. As both silhouettes prove, you don’t need to compromise when it comes to dressing functionally. Comfort and sophistication can be dosed out in equal measure, especially if it’s the wardrobe of stylish Parisians that you’re trying to replicate. So, say adieu to your tired old pair of leggings and embrace these graceful styles below.
Shop Nicole Kidman's Flared Jeans and Beige Ballet Flats
Chloé
Lace-Trimmed Silk Satin Top
This silhouette has been worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Sienna Miller, too.
ULLA JOHNSON
The Colette Embellished High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Though Nicole herself wore the Lou style, this high-rise iteration with a straighter finish is far more chic, in my opinion.
Toteme
Leather Ballet Flats
Toteme's leather accessories are always as soft as butter.
Reformation
Zella Top
Swap out for the matching shorts as soon as you arrive at your destination to really hit the ground running.
Sezane
Le Flare
When it comes to French jeans, they don't get more quintessential then Sézane.
H&M
Ballet Flats
The two-toned contrast between the beige leather and suede makes for such a rich-looking pair.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.