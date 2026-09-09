Nicole Kidman Just Flew 18 Hours in the Jeans and Ballet-Flat Trend French Women Always Rely On

A long-haul flight might have most of us arriving at the airport in stretchy waistbands, but not Nicole Kidman, who arrived in Parisian wardrobe staples.

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An image of Nicole Kidman wearing flared jeans and beige ballet flats to Sydney Airport.
(Image credit: Backgrid UK)
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For some, an airport outfit is a formula of a few essential items. For others, it’s a challenge to rise to. As the sky becomes the great equaliser, it’s no longer the case that you have to fly in first class to dress like it, meaning that the ensembles people travel in can run the gamut from elasticated sweatpants to designer bags and expensive trainers. After a whirlwind trip to Australia, Nicole Kidman arrived at Sydney Airport to pledge her allegiance to the latter mode.

Concluding the witchy press tour for Practical Magic 2, which included debuting Pieter Mulier's first look at his version of Versace, the star made a quick trip to her home town to ring in this nostalgic sequel. Though she has spent longer flying back than she was on the ground, this didn’t mean she resigned herself to wearing an oversized hoodie.

An image of Nicole Kidman wearing flared jeans and beige ballet flats to Sydney Airport.

(Image credit: Backgrid UK)

Indeed, her near 18-hour travel day saw her reach for a handful of French staples that you’d find any chic denizen wearing on a daily basis. Her ensemble consisted of a baby blue satin lace-trimmed blouse from Chloé, flared jeans from Ulla Johnson and beige coloured ballet flats. She punctuated the outfit with a few practical accessories, including an Omega Constellation watch, a cream-coloured baseball cap and the Chanel Maxi Flap bag. After all, she is a Matthieu Blazy muse.

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Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Oscar winner has used the arrivals hall as a place to show off her fashion credibility. Earlier this year, she boarded a flight carrying The Row’s coveted Park Tote and the ballerina-meets-boxer Kick sneakers from Chloé. As both silhouettes prove, you don’t need to compromise when it comes to dressing functionally. Comfort and sophistication can be dosed out in equal measure, especially if it’s the wardrobe of stylish Parisians that you’re trying to replicate. So, say adieu to your tired old pair of leggings and embrace these graceful styles below.

Shop Nicole Kidman's Flared Jeans and Beige Ballet Flats

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.