If the Closet Goal Is Cool, Chic, and Current—These On-Trend New Items From Shopbop Will Matter

The fall collections continue to trickle into stores, and Shopbop is a one-stop shop for many of this season's key trends. Its latest autumn campaign, "Style for What's Next," spotlights seasonal must-haves effortlessly styled for the unpredictable flow of a busy day. I sifted through the drop to bring you the ultimate edit—pieces that nail that cool, chic, and current aesthetic.
Ahead, discover the season’s boldest outerwear silhouettes (looking at you, high necks), top color trends, and shoe styles guaranteed to draw compliments. Plus, I've included elevated staples throughout to keep your mix-and-match game effortless. Oh, and stunning bags, too. Alright, let's get stylish, people. Happy shopping.
LE BOP
Palmer Turtleneck Pullover
It's the season of purple.
I've tried this jacket on, it's divine.
Citizens of Humanity
90s French Straight Jeans
DARKPARK
Alva Cropped Sweatshirt
Reformation
Remy Flat Ankle Boots
ALIGNE
Daphne High Neck Jacket
Ramy Brook
Robin Denim Jacket
Tory Burch
Charlie Haircalf Small Shoulder Bag
Yes to an animal print bag.
LISA YANG
Heidi Cashmere Sweater
Ulla Johnson
Mix Media Mid Heel Mules
Cap-toe shoes are one of the key footwear trends.
TWP
Kent St Corduroy Pants
Style these pants with your favorite sweater.
STAUD
Serrano Cashmere Relaxed Crew Sweater
Marni
Leather Lace Up Slingback Heels
AGOLDE
Nova Bomber Jacket
You'll turn heads in this jacket.
Dress these shoes up or down.
Veronica Beard
Ainsworth Jacket
Coach
Suede Turn-Lock Haver Shoulder Bag
VRG GRL
Darcy Spray Jacket
This jacket will make any outfit even cooler.
La Ligne
Satin Colby Pants
Source Unknown
Suki Collar Blazer
SIMKHAI
Janine Knee High Boots
Lisa Says Gah
Olson Trench Coat
Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Ultra Wide Leg Trousers
Get these pants before they sell out.
LE BOP
Zadie Cropped Polo
You may want to live in this polo.
Givenchy
Bold Oval Sunglasses
Veronica Beard
Prilla Loafers
BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN
Clarine Knit Cardigan