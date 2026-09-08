If the Closet Goal Is Cool, Chic, and Current—These On-Trend New Items From Shopbop Will Matter

Pieces everyone will ask about.

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Fall 2026 Trends From Shopbop
From the "Style for What's Next" campaign
(Image credit: Shopbop)

The fall collections continue to trickle into stores, and Shopbop is a one-stop shop for many of this season's key trends. Its latest autumn campaign, "Style for What's Next," spotlights seasonal must-haves effortlessly styled for the unpredictable flow of a busy day. I sifted through the drop to bring you the ultimate edit—pieces that nail that cool, chic, and current aesthetic.

Ahead, discover the season’s boldest outerwear silhouettes (looking at you, high necks), top color trends, and shoe styles guaranteed to draw compliments. Plus, I've included elevated staples throughout to keep your mix-and-match game effortless. Oh, and stunning bags, too. Alright, let's get stylish, people. Happy shopping.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.