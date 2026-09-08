Tiny Blush, Bag Charms, and More: Alexandra Leclerc's New Rhode Collection Is Coming—A Sneak Peek

Alexandra Leclerc is multi-faceted. She's a model, fashion influencer, philanthropist, art historian, and Formula One WAG—a term widely used to refer to wives and girlfriends of professional athletes. In this case, it's Ferrari racing driver Charles Leclerc. The two recently wed in a civil ceremony earlier this year, during which she wore archival Chanel (NBD).
What happens when she combines her "signature approach" to beauty with Rhode's skin-first formulas and cool-girl aesthetic? The answer is a new celeb makeup collection, of course, and this one has some serious sell-out potential. Today, Rhode announced a "shimmery" collection in collaboration with Leclerc. It features three tiny blushes, a new Peptide Lip Tint, and two cute-as-can-be accessories. The items aren't available to shop until September 15 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST, but you don't have to wait that long to get a first glimpse. Ahead, see all six luminous (and limited-edition) products.
According to a press release, Leclerc was the first-ever Rhode muse. In fact, Rhode superfans might recall that she starred in the 2024 Fall Lip Case campaign. That same year, she also co-hosted a Rhode dinner in Miami to coincide with F1.
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Since the brand's internet-viral Pocket Blush ($25) is Leclerc's "everyday essential," she made it the star of her limited-edition collection. She co-created a mini Pocket Blush in three shimmery shades. She also co-created an exclusive Peptide Lip Tint ($20) and two accessories. It was all in an effort to capture her "signature approach to natural, luminous beauty."
Pocket Pearl
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Pocket Pearl - Gemini
Rhode's beloved Pocket Blush is reimagined in a tiny size (only 0.08 ounces) in three new, shimmery shades. Each one features the same formula as the brand's original Pocket Blushes, so you can expect them to melt onto the skin, blend easily, and look natural. First up, there's Gemini (a shimmery candy pink).
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Pocket Pearl - Monet
The shade Monet is a shimmery apricot.
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Pocket Pearl - Monaco
Monaco is a luminous terracotta, which looks strikingly similar to the brand's best-selling Toasted Teddy ($25) shade, albeit with a hint of sun-kissed shimmer.
Sweet Apple Peptide Lip Tint
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Peptide Lip Tint - Sweet Apple
It wouldn't be a Rhode collection without an exclusive Peptide Lip Tint. This one offers a shimmery, golden-brown tint and smells like tart apple candy.
Rhode Accessories
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Rhode - Carabiner
The Rhode x Alexandra Leclerc collection even features accessories, like this Rhode Carabiner. It features the 'R' icon and comes with the charm cap to clip, style, and carry alongside Pocket Pearl.
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Flutter Charm
The Flutter Charm features a tiny butterfly and attaches to any Pocket Pearl.
The collection will be available for purchase on Tuesday, September 15 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST exclusively on rhodeskin.com. Until then, shop some editor-recommended Rhode products below. We have no shortage of suggestions.
Shop 5 Rhode Must-Haves
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Highlight Milk 03
Rhode's Highlight Milk is an easy way to look sun-kissed.
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Pocket Bronze - Sunbed
The same goes for the Pocket Bronze; it's a creamy, natural-looking bronzer.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.