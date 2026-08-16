When prepping for a trip, something we’ve all contended with is that we’re so preoccupied with figuring out what to pack for the trip that what to wear to the airport becomes an afterthought, even though that’s one of the most important outfits of the entire trip, in my opinion. It can be a challenge to find the perfect outfit for a travel day that checks all the boxes: comfortable, stylish, and versatile enough to handle varying temperatures. But you know whose airport outfits always check all the boxes? Dua Lipa.
Dua Lipa was recently spotted at JFK, and she seems to have put summer behind her, at least as far as travel days are concerned. She wore washed-black jeans and boots, and on top, the jacket trend and T-shirt trend I predict all the cool dresses will also be wearing to the airport this fall: a casual red jacket, such as a windbreaker or bomber jacket (such as Dua Lipa’s viral now-sold-out Polo Ralph Lauren one) and a retro-striped T-shirt. Both kind of trendy, kind of classic, and ideal for a flight. And as you'll see, the two trends look as though they were made to be worn together.
Scroll on to see Dua Lipa's outfit for yourself and shop the aforementioned fall trends to wear with jeans to the airport and everywhere else.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.