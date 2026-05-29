If You Need Summer Jean Outfit Inspiration, These Are the 6 Styles French Women Are Wearing on Repeat

From white, wide-leg jeans to the stovepipe silhouette that's been everywhere this year, these are the summer jean trends and outfits French women are wearing in 2026.

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Three different denim styles for summer French women love
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @iliridakrasniqi, @annelauremais)
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To me, the French girl aesthetic is less about copying specific trends and exact styles, but rather emulating the forever timeless mindset about getting dressed. It's selecting pieces that will last you for years rather than months and styling yourself in a way that feels authentic to yourself, effortless and repeatable no matter what decade it is. When it comes to French girl summer jean outfits, the story is the same.

Whether it's skirts, shorts, dresses or yes, jeans, French girl summer outfits serve as a great starting point for developing your own seasonal wardrobe. Here, we're solely shining a spotlight on jeans and celebrating just how well French women predict and personalise denim trends, including during the warmest months of all.

Clara in cream-coloured jeans and white shirt

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

This summer, a selection of cuts, leg shapes, rises and colours is emerging as covetable go-tos for women across the Channel. Parisian women are rotating between stovepipe jeans, barrel-leg jeans and white denim. In the South of France, light-wash denim is key, and low-rise jeans are also making a clear comeback, according to Gallic tastes. Each of the trending styles works well with the summer tops and footwear you likely have already on hand, from romantic, off-the-shoulder blouses and silk camisoles to minimalist flip-flops and heeled sandals. As a whole, these outfits are the perfect foundations for building on top of.

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Though I'm a strong proponent for cultivating your personal style (and truly taking the personal part to heart), I find nothing more helpful than sourcing inspiration for a new season. And French women will always inspire. If you're motivated to update your denim collection for summer, these are the 6 key French girl summer jeans outfits to wear in 2026.

6 French Girl Summer Jean Outfits to Wear in 2026

1. Low-Rise Jeans + Minimalist Camisole

Ilirida in low-rise jeans and black vest

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: Yes, you've heard it here first—and no less, from a millennial. Though I'm of the age group where most of us deeply covet our high-waisted jeans, I'm tempted by the thought of wearing low-rise jeans this season. If we're honest, jeans can be tricky to wear when it's hot, so the less fabric encroaching on my space, the better. With a simple camisole and heels you have a classic look for this summer and the next.

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2. Stovepipe Jeans + Open-Back Top

Anne-Laure in stovepipe, light-wash jeans

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: When discussing French girl denim trends, I would be remiss to forget stovepipe or cigarette jeans. This particular silhouette has skyrocketed in popularity, and now Londoners and New Yorkers are incorporating the style, too. And speaking of millennial trends, stovepipe jeans really are the answer to those of us still holding out hope that skinny jeans may come back—though they're really suitable for anyone after jeans that are a little more tailored than relaxed, baggier styles. With an open-back top and casual (but also extremely trendy) flip-flops, you get a look that's set for summer.

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3. Frayed-Hem Jeans + Silk Top

Sylvie in silk top and frayed-hem jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Jeans are no longer merely a casual part of your wardrobe; they're easy to dress up. However, if you'd like to embrace that more laidback aspect, frayed-hem jeans are worth reaching for. That doesn't mean they won't look sophisticated. When you contrast this distressed finish with the sheen of a silk top, as Paris-based stylist Sylvie Mus has done, you create a perfectly balanced outfit.

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4. Light-Wash Jeans + Off-the-Shoulder Top

Elie in light-wash jeans and a white off-the-shoulder top

(Image credit: @elie.rtl)

Style Notes: I've noticed interest being pulled in two directions when it comes to denim colours this summer. There is a push for dark indigo shades (a great alternative to black this season), but there is also a movement toward light-wash jeans in the most whimsical faded blue colours—especially so down in the South of France. When you're by the sea, lighter hues and softened jean material are musts, and they look so pretty with a bright white top that falls off the shoulders.

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5. White Wide-Leg Jeans + Button-Down Shirt

Julie in white wide-leg jeans and a yellow shirt

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: No summer wardrobe is complete—no matter the year—without some form of white jeans folded up and waiting. Vibrant whites in a wide-leg silhouette is the look de saison for French women in 2026. Complete it with a button-down top in another pastel hue or opt for a monochromatic look with a matching white shirt. Any style of shoes will do, too, whether you fancy heeled sandals, flip-flops or trending summer trainers.

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