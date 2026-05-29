To me, the French girl aesthetic is less about copying specific trends and exact styles, but rather emulating the forever timeless mindset about getting dressed. It's selecting pieces that will last you for years rather than months and styling yourself in a way that feels authentic to yourself, effortless and repeatable no matter what decade it is. When it comes to French girl summer jean outfits, the story is the same.
Whether it's skirts, shorts, dresses or yes, jeans, French girl summer outfits serve as a great starting point for developing your own seasonal wardrobe. Here, we're solely shining a spotlight on jeans and celebrating just how well French women predict and personalise denim trends, including during the warmest months of all.
This summer, a selection of cuts, leg shapes, rises and colours is emerging as covetable go-tos for women across the Channel. Parisian women are rotating between stovepipe jeans, barrel-leg jeans and white denim. In the South of France, light-wash denim is key, and low-rise jeans are also making a clear comeback, according to Gallic tastes. Each of the trending styles works well with the summer tops and footwear you likely have already on hand, from romantic, off-the-shoulder blouses and silk camisoles to minimalist flip-flops and heeled sandals. As a whole, these outfits are the perfect foundations for building on top of.
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Though I'm a strong proponent for cultivating your personal style (and truly taking the personal part to heart), I find nothing more helpful than sourcing inspiration for a new season. And French women will always inspire. If you're motivated to update your denim collection for summer, these are the 6 key French girl summer jeans outfits to wear in 2026.
6 French Girl Summer Jean Outfits to Wear in 2026
1. Low-Rise Jeans + Minimalist Camisole
Style Notes: Yes, you've heard it here first—and no less, from a millennial. Though I'm of the age group where most of us deeply covet our high-waisted jeans, I'm tempted by the thought of wearing low-rise jeans this season. If we're honest, jeans can be tricky to wear when it's hot, so the less fabric encroaching on my space, the better. With a simple camisole and heels you have a classic look for this summer and the next.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
These come in 28 different colours and three length options.
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Organic Boyfriend Jeans
Low-rise, off-white and a little baggy—these are the chicest combination.
Gap
Dark Blue Low Rise 90s Loose Jeans
Gap has a pared-back but surprisingly good selection of jeans, including these ones.
2. Stovepipe Jeans + Open-Back Top
Style Notes: When discussing French girl denim trends, I would be remiss to forget stovepipe or cigarette jeans. This particular silhouette has skyrocketed in popularity, and now Londoners and New Yorkers are incorporating the style, too. And speaking of millennial trends, stovepipe jeans really are the answer to those of us still holding out hope that skinny jeans may come back—though they're really suitable for anyone after jeans that are a little more tailored than relaxed, baggier styles. With an open-back top and casual (but also extremely trendy) flip-flops, you get a look that's set for summer.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Matilda High-Rise Straight Jeans
Both the colour and cut are superb for these jeans. French women would approve.
H&M
Skinny High Waist Ankle Jeans
These may be called "skinny" jeans, but they are most definitely in the stovepipe category.
Massimo Dutti
Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
A bright and vibrant summer white that'll work with so many tops.
3. Frayed-Hem Jeans + Silk Top
Style Notes: Jeans are no longer merely a casual part of your wardrobe; they're easy to dress up. However, if you'd like to embrace that more laidback aspect, frayed-hem jeans are worth reaching for. That doesn't mean they won't look sophisticated. When you contrast this distressed finish with the sheen of a silk top, as Paris-based stylist Sylvie Mus has done, you create a perfectly balanced outfit.
Shop the Trend:
FRAME
The Bow Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Not only are these hems frayed, but they're asymmetrical, too, making them all the cooler for it.
ZARA
Cropped Flare High-Waist Jeans
Kick flares are another style synonymous with summer jeans.
Toteme
Classic Cut Denim Worn Blue
This pair from Toteme is the perfect mixture of the stovepipe jean trend and distressed hem trend.
4. Light-Wash Jeans + Off-the-Shoulder Top
Style Notes: I've noticed interest being pulled in two directions when it comes to denim colours this summer. There is a push for dark indigo shades (a great alternative to black this season), but there is also a movement toward light-wash jeans in the most whimsical faded blue colours—especially so down in the South of France. When you're by the sea, lighter hues and softened jean material are musts, and they look so pretty with a bright white top that falls off the shoulders.
Shop the Trend:
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
An exceptional pale blue colour from none other than iconic denim brand Frame.
ZARA
Straight High-Waist Crossover Waist Jeans
The crossover button closure gives these jeans a very unique detail, but not one that'll date them.
5. White Wide-Leg Jeans + Button-Down Shirt
Style Notes: No summer wardrobe is complete—no matter the year—without some form of white jeans folded up and waiting. Vibrant whites in a wide-leg silhouette is the look de saison for French women in 2026. Complete it with a button-down top in another pastel hue or opt for a monochromatic look with a matching white shirt. Any style of shoes will do, too, whether you fancy heeled sandals, flip-flops or trending summer trainers.