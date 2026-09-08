When Amal Clooney gives the green light to stop relying only on white T-shirts and try another, perhaps even more versatile basic, you go for it. The lawyer was spotted wearing said basic—a simple yet impactful black tank top—over the long weekend during her trip alongside her husband, George Clooney, for the Venice Film Festival. She's already debuted plenty of enviable ensembles, but her latest stood out, particularly because of the way she took a clothing item as whatever as a black tank top and elevated it. Suddenly, white tees don't feel so essential. A black tank, on the other hand, deserves some space in our dressers.
To level up the classic scoop-neck top, Clooney first belted it before adding a snakeskin maxi skirt from Elie Saab. The layered, sheer skirt featured a thigh-high slit, giving the summery outfit a laid-back yet sophisticated look. From there, she chose a pair of camel-colored leather wedges and a matching Chloé bag with jewelry-like gold hardware. Her oversized sunglasses finished off the outfit.
The difference between a white tee and a black tank is all about the formality of the latter and the casual nature of the former. Sure, a white T-shirt pairs perfectly with some vintage jeans, but does it create a polished look that can go anywhere with you? Probably not. A black tank and a flowing maxi skirt, as Clooney just proved—can. The same applies if you pair it with a white A-line skirt or some low-rise black trousers. It's dramatically underappreciated in the world of basics, but I can't imagine it'll stay that way for long after Clooney's recent sighting.
I already ordered three new styles to try—though I'm biased toward a discontinued version by Agolde called the Bianca Tank (this is my not-so-subtle hint to the brand to bring it back!). Below, shop a few other styles that have passed my test.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.