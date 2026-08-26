Much has been lamented lately about the death of the movie star. But what happens when these box office bombshells, the true bastions of cinema, transcend the screen entirely? This is exactly what Nicole Kidman, the Sydney-raised, Nashville-based Oscar winner, has proven over the past few weeks.
Cementing herself as the acme of popular culture, she has ingrained herself in every facet of the cultural zeitgeist, from earning meme-ified headlines about her incognito club nights in Ibiza to delivering countless memorable front-row appearances as an ambassador for Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel. To put it plainly, she is the blueprint of what it means to be a star in today's day and age.
Lately, however, her relationship with fame has shifted into something more liberating. Unshackled from the limitations formerly placed on leading ladies in their 50s—as she said when accepting the Best Actress award for her performance in Big Little Lies at the 2018 SAG Awards, “20 years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives”—Kidman has torn down the rampant and, is seemingly, operating from a place of doing whatever the hell she wants, when she wants.
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There was, of course, her surprising cameo in the music video for Troye Sivan’s newest single “She’s The Best”. Whether she was walking down the street smoking a Vogue Slim cigarette or holding the Australian musician under blue lights as he croons her in a Conner Ives demi-couture coat, she stole every scene with a knowing gaze and slight smirk that lived up to the record’s name.
The cinematography even harkened back to that sultry scene from Halina Reijn’s Babygirl where she watched on in a bathrobe as Harris Dickinson danced topless to George Michael’s “Father Figure”.
These days, even the main pop girls are ready to enshrine her in their bodies of work, with breakout Slovak singer Adéla featuring a song called “Nicole Kidman” in her upcoming debut album Prima. Kidman also attended Charli XCX’s brat tour in NYC before hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala days later in a bespoke design by Karl Lagerfeld for her Chanel No.5 ad in 2004.
And whilst this completely minimises her impressive film credits and collaborations with the true auteurs of our time, including Stanley Kubrick in Eyes Wide Shut, Gus Van Sant in To Die For and Baz Luhrman in Moulin Rouge!, it really does feel like no one is having a better hot girl autumn than Nicole.
She’s balanced the duties of raising her two daughters, including Jonathan-Anderson-for-Dior muse Sunday Rose, with making the upcoming Practical Magic sequel. She’s gone through the process of separating from Keith Urban while concurrently studying to become a death doula. She’s continued to put on crazy wig after crazy wig in the name of art and theatre and maintains having the time of her life doing so.
All that’s left to do is recreate that shot of her throwing her arms in the air after leaving her divorce lawyer’s office after leaving Tom Cruise, yeah?
In fact, I’d contend that the phase of her life that Nicole Kidman is in isn’t too dissimilar from Princes Diana’s following her split from King Charles III in 1996. Because isn’t the act of throwing the proverbial middle finger to the world by knowing your worth, fearlessly flaunting your talent and raving her way through Euro Summer the modern-day equivalent of showing up to a party in a black Christina Stambolian LBD the night your ex-husband televised the confirmation of his affair to the world? If there’s a lesson to be gleaned here, it’s that living well, and especially fabulously, is truly the best revenge.
In honour of this next chapter of her life, scroll through to see and shop pieces inspired by her iconic filmography and campiest moments. (Yes, including the pinstripe suit she wore when delivering the searing line, “we come to this place for magic”, as part of the AMC Theatres commercial.)
Shop Pieces Inspired by Nicole Kidman's "Revenge Dressing" Era
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Jacket
Inspired by Troye Sivan's opulent Conner Ives coat from the "She's The Best" music video, this Rixo coat will be everywhere this autumn.
With Nothing Underneath
The Dress Shirt
When Nicole Kidman wore a Chavert x Chanel men's shirt to Matthieu Blazy's debut collection, I knew I had to invest in a tuxedo shirt.
ZARA
Fringed Mini Dress
Emulate her custom as Satine in Moulin Rouge! with this 19th-century-inspired flapper dress.
Reiss
Linen-Blend Single-Breasted Suit Jacket
Suits are also Nicole Kidman-approved, as proven by her outfit from this year's Wimbledon tennis championship.
Reformation
Aqualune Dress
Of course, she is never one to turn down wearing a slinky column dress like this one.
Oséree
Lumière Plumage Maxi Dress
Though, her most memorable look this year might be the red Chanel dress that she wore to the Met Gala.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.