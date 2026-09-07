Hold the Skinny Jeans—This Is the Denim Trend Fashion People in NYC Are Wearing With White Sneakers

With a new season upon us, there's a lot of discussion about what the top fall trends of 2026 will be. However, it shouldn't be lost on us that sometimes the chicest looks are the ones made up of elevated wardrobe basics. Case in point: Lily Allen's jeans-and-white-sneakers outfit.
Last week, Allen was photographed strolling through NYC wearing ultra-wide-leg jeans with a cropped quarter-sleeve top, a leopard-print bag, and white sneakers.
In theory, crisp white sneakers can be paired with any denim style; however, if you want the shoes to look as modern and fresh as possible, consider skipping more structured or restrictive cuts like skinny jeans. Instead, opt for Allen's street-style-approved ultra-wide-leg jeans. This pairing works because the loose drape of wide-leg denim flows effortlessly over the sneakers, creating a laid-back ensemble.
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Keep scrolling to see Allen's look and shop the best ultra-wide-leg-jeans and white sneakers for the season ahead.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.