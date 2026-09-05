The Secret to a First-Class Airport Outfit Is One of These Chic Autumn Trends
Only people with elite frequent flyer status know chic dressers wear these autumn airport outfits. Ahead, fashion writer Ava Gilchrist rounds up the trends you need to know before taking to the sky this season.
Autumn’s arrival always feels like a reset. With months of balmy holidays to dreamy coastlines behind us, it truly feels like the only time we see a departure hall is if we’re heading on an international mini city break. The time spent nesting at home need not be in vain, however. Though we might not be taking to the skies as frequently as we were in summer, the absence of long security lines and nauseating delayed flight notifications provides an opportunity to consider what we like most about travel—the airport outfits.
To travel in style is not just an outlook this season, but a very real approach to dressing. Evoking the sense of a bygone opulence, those frequently in the air are forgoing slouchy pieces like chunky knits and elasticated sweatpants in favour of well-edited essentials. Though comfort is still a priority, it is not coming at a sacrifice to looking sophisticated, leading to an increase in anything-but-boring basics like polished trousers, sleek skirts and crisp T-shirts.
Now, the cornerstone of an enviable airport outfit is not the brand of tracksuit you wear, but the ludicrously capacious bag you carry on board. You could be flying economy on EasyJet, but with an incredible tote or oversized weekender, you’ll feel like an off-duty supermodel from the ‘90s or a nascent film starlet from the ‘50s. Indeed, the key autumn airport outfit trends are in line with this overall sense of everyday glamour that’s been permeating every facet of the fashion landscape. With the art of getting dressed back on the runway, it should come as no surprise that this is translating to the tarmac.
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And as the celebrity style set flits all over the globe this September, attending countless stylish events from the Venice Film Festival to Paris Fashion Week, these starry jetsetters are proving this point entirely. From Kendall Jenner carrying a suede Chanel duffle to Zoe Kravitz wrapped up in a printed shawl, keep scrolling through for the key autumn airport outfit trends of 2026.
5 Key Outfit Trends Everyone With Taste Is Wearing to the Airport for Autumn 2026
1. Oversized Carry-Alls
Style Notes: Kendall Jenner has never been a stranger to exclusive Hollywood functions. She might be a mainstay at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, but with the star set to make her debut on the Venice Film Festival red carpet later this week, she’s proved to be every bit the scene stealer with her pristine autumnal airport outfit. (Not at all unexpected given her reality TV origins.) Touching down in an all-white look, the star stepped out carrying a suede duffle bag from Chanel’s Cruise 2027 collection, which was presented in Biarritz back in April. Taking packing cues from her boyfriend Jacob Elordi, it’s clear that Kendall has learnt that the bigger the bag, the bigger the movie star.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Loulou De Saison Gema Sleeveless Silk Top
Scoop necklines and silky fabrics are a match made in heaven.
LA LIGNE
Cotton-Poplin Wide-Leg Pants
Beloved by Jennifer Lawrence, these trousers are the epitome of casual elegance.
Reformation
Blaine Flat
High vamps and rounded toes are two of the biggest shoe trends.
MÉTIER
Weekend Xl Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
If money were no object, this is weekender I'd invest in.
JACQUES MARIE MAGE
Ravello D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
From Kendall Roy to Kendall Jenner, everyone with taste owns a pair of Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.
2. Incognito Accessories
Style Notes: For those whose second home is the cabin of an aeroplane, incognito accessories are proving to be the biggest indicator of taste, not to mention their frequent flyer status. Zoë Kravitz cemented this a few weeks ago when she touched down in New York ahead of Harry Styles’ 30-night residency at Maddison Square Garden. Cutting an inconspicuous figure, she wore head-to-toe The Row, including the brand’s cult-favourite black trousers, heeled ballet pumps and a woven leather bag. She also followed one of the cardinal rules of the Olsen Twins’ autumn dressing philosophy by throwing on a patterned pashmina shawl.
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Ralph Lauren
Tasselled Paisley Print Scarf
The tassel scarf trend continues to dominate.
Mango
Straight-Fit Pleated Trousers
A singular pleat will always enhance a pair of black tailored trousers.
Reformation
Terry Ballet Pump
From The Row to Reformation, heeled ballet flats are endlessly chic.
A baseball cap is unassuming, but still prevails as one of the biggest hat trends in fashion history.
3. Business Woman Special
Style Notes: Karlie Kloss is making like Romy and Michele and delivering the businesswoman special through her autumn airport outfit. Still, to those with trained eyes, you’ll know that the core elements in this ensemble have been a recent go-to for the best-dressed. From Ayo Edebiri wearing a white tee with a navy knit thrown around her shoulders with basketball shorts whilst out in New York to Hailey Bieber wearing these barely-there court heels when touching down in Sydney to celebrate Rhode Beauty’s Australian launch, these are staple items you can style up and down, including when in the sky. Better still, it provides a foolproof formula for anyone who travels regularly to work to follow. Maybe throw in a pair of flats in your carry-on to see you through security, but you’ll look both polished and poised.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
Fashion insiders know this is one of the best T-shirts on the market.
Style Notes: On the other hand, travel always provides us with the opportunity to play a part. The clothes we wear when abroad always outfit the most idealised versions of ourselves, so why not begin this fashion fantasy before you even land. From the Audrey Hepburn-approved little black dress to the Grace Kelly-inspired silk scarf, this look evokes a charming, main character energy that no pair of leggings or grey zip-up hoodie could rival.
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& Other Stories
Belted Car Coat
With a loose fit and slightly wrinkled texture, this style is both effortless and understated.
Reformation
Franceska Linen Dress
An LBD worth investing in.
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals
Affordable and sleek.
Miu Miu
Glossy Leather Handbag
A new style for Miu Miu, but one that is becoming an instant best-seller.
MANGO
Chain-Print Scarf
Elizabeth Taylor, who?
5. Prep School Tailoring
Style Notes: Emma Corrin’s monochromatic ensemble has all the hallmarks of the urban prep trend, from the tailored henley shirt made from crisp cotton poplin to the Celine derby flats. This ensemble is a compelling case for embracing a little tailoring whilst in the sky. Though your first instinct might be to go oversized and slouchy, the actor is proving that fitted proportions are far more impactful for a silhouette. Who needs elasticated waistbands when you can dress in something you would’ve found an Oxford student wearing in the ‘80s?
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Marcus Oversized Henley Tee
Slouchy, but still chic.
Rise & Fall
Women's Future-Linen Wide-Leg Trouser
Pair with everything from a tank top to an oversized shirt.
H&M
Derby Shoes
Inspired by Michael Rider's iconic design.
H&M
Shoulder Bag
Rich-looking but well-priced.
JACQUES MARIE MAGE
Earl Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Coloured lenses are a great way to inject a fresh touch into your favourite wardrobe staples.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.