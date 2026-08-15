There are plenty of celebrities who have mastered the art of getting dressed for a flight, but few have made airport style look quite as elevated as Kate Moss. Long before airport outfits became a category of their own, Moss was running through terminals in some combination of skinny jeans or slim-fit trousers, a simple top, a great jacket, oversize sunglasses, and a very, very good bag. She just may have invented the wardrobe formula many women now swear by.
While the individual pieces have evolved over the decades—for example, more fitted pants in the 2000s and a wider fit today—the formula has remained remarkably consistent. Whether she's wearing a leather jacket with jeans, a tailored coat over all-black separates, or a simple tee with a pair of statement trousers, Moss understands the magic of keeping the base simple and letting her incredible collection of accessories do all the work. Consider this your proof that her approach to travel dressing has been timeless all along. Below, see every airport look of hers that I could find on the internet.
The Best of the '90s
1994: Moss really does love the all-black airport uniform. With a fitted turtleneck, silk trousers, boots, and dark sunglasses, she proves that you don't need a complicated outfit to make a statement.
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Ray-Ban
Classic Wayfarer Sunglasses
Vince
Boiled Cashmere Funnel Neck Pullover
Reformation
Olina Wide Leg Silk Pants
1994: This is Moss at her most '90s: a simple fitted white tee, blue jeans, and a leopard-print bag. The outfit feels especially current now, a reminder that her approach to off-duty dressing has always relied on classic basics and one playful accessory.
Saint Laurent
Icare Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shopper
COS
Cotton V-Neck Tank Top
Reformation
Val Baggy Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
1994: Moss shows that her airport formula works just as well with a little color, pairing a fitted white tee with eye-catching green tweed trousers. Allow statement pants to carry the look.
Madewell
Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt
L'AGENCE
Livvy Stripe Straight-Leg Trousers
Reformation
Calista Slingback Heel
The Best of the 2010s
2019: This is perhaps the most quintessential Kate Moss airport formula: black skinny pants, a simple top, a sharp blazer, and sunglasses. The look is effortlessly chic and minimalist without feeling basic.
Kenneth Cole
Knit Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
The Longline Straight Leg Jeans
Schutz
Loren Pointed Toe Pump
2019: A blazer is clearly one of Moss's most reliable travel companions, and this look shows why. She pairs it with the perfect fitted button-down shirt for an outfit that feels equal parts rock 'n' roll and practical.
Open Edit
Icon Twill Hourglass Blazer
J.Crew
Jules Classic-Fit Button-Up Shirt in Cotton Poplin
Leset
Rio High Waist Straight Pant
2011: Moss gives a classic airport combination her signature edge by layering a leather jacket over one of her go-to outfit formulas. The oversize bag and sunglasses keep the outfit firmly in supermodel-off-duty territory.
MANGO
Croc Embossed Leather Coat
MOTHER
The Hustler High Waist Ankle Bootcut Jeans
Dante
Leather Combat Boots Balia
2018: Who knew a scarf could do the heavy lifting when the rest of an outfit stays simple? She layers a long blanket coat over dark separates for a simple look.
HOUSE OF CB
Nara Long Scarf
Warehouse
Oversized Pleat Back Detail Maxi Coat
2019: Even when Moss moves away from her signature all-black palette, she keeps the same streamlined proportions intact. A long gray coat, fitted black tights, ankle boots, and a printed top create an easy travel uniform that feels polished without looking overly dressed.
Alexandre Vauthier
Polka Dot Button Down Top
Thread & Supply
Catalina Herringbone Coat
COTTON ON BODY
Active Ultra Soft Contour Full Length Tight
2019: A black blazer and white tee might be one of fashion's oldest styling combinations, but Moss makes it feel unmistakably cool with her styling techniques. It's the kind of outfit that requires almost no thought.
Nordstrom
Peplum Blazer
Courrèges
Signature Contrast T-Shirt
Altuzarra
Envelope Clutch
The Best of Today
2022: Moss has long understood that an all-black outfit is one of the easiest ways to look polished while traveling. This is an easy outfit to re-create with what's in your closet.
Saint Laurent
Double-Breasted Oversized Wool Blazer
Hermès
Togo Birkin 35 Black
Khaite
Clive Leather Mid-Calf Boots
2026: Moss makes a strong case for the power of a strong base layer, pairing a sleek slip with a relaxed white blazer and pointed flats. The finishing touches—a statement bag and oversize sunglasses—turn an otherwise straightforward outfit into classic Kate Moss airport style.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.