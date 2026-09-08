A little over a year ago, I was lucky enough to join two brands I've long admired—Nike and Kallmeyer—on a trip to Indianapolis for WNBA All-Star Weekend, where the latter hosted one of its signature Café Kallmeyer soirées to celebrate women's sports, and did so with the support of a giant of the sports world, one that's consistently supported women, whether that's their athletes or a little girl on a field or court somewhere. Together, they created a haven amidst the chaos of the WNBA's biggest weekend (during the league's biggest, most popular year to date), spurring conversations and bringing people together from both sports and fashion to connect.
"As you know, our relationship with Nike has been a very organic one," Danielle Kallmeyer, the founder of Kallmeyer, explains as she juggles both this launch and the upcoming debut of her spring/summer 2027 collection. "I was introduced to women's basketball several years ago, and not only fell in love with the game, but fell in love with the community that surrounds it," she says. "The way that a diverse community really rallies around supporting women, women of excellence, gender equality, pay equality—all the themes that mean so much to us." As a result of entering this fandom, Kallmeyer was able to meet and become friends with both athletes and creatives in the sports ecosystem, taking her from a mere spectator and appreciator of the game into something bigger. Eventually, a relationship with Nike was born.
But Café Kallmeyer in Indianapolis was just the beginning. Today, their impactful partnership entered its sophomore year, and this time, it's all about tennis.
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On Tuesday, the morning of the Women's Singles Quarterfinals, Kallmeyer and Nike dropped a reimagined take on an iconic Nike Centre silhouette, adding a look of understated elegance and sophistication to the style through Kallmeyer's distinct perspective. "Through Kallmeyer's lens, the Nike Centre is transformed into an understated lifestyle expression, elevated through tonal neutrals, rich textures, and thoughtfully considered details," a press release from the brands states. The idea was to design something that felt as multidimensional as tennis has become—a sport that lives at the intersection of sports, culture, and fashion. "The collaboration reflects how today's athletes and creatives move seamlessly between sport, fashion, and culture," the release continues.
Like the first collection, this second go stems from Kallmeyer's experience as a fan. "I was fortunate enough to be at Amanda [Anisimova]'s match at the last US Open, which was part of my early obsession with tennis and the [tournament], she explains. "She's such an incredible fighter and an amazing player, and is so entertaining to watch." A year later, the designer tapped Anisimova, as well as Salon 94's Jeanne Greenberg, to star in her second campaign with Nike. "It was such an exciting honor to be able to shoot her, especially with an icon like Collier Schorr, and then to have someone who I've admired from the art world, Jeanne Greenberg, be part of this campaign as well, really tells this full-circle story of how fashion and culture inform sports, and how sports inform fashion and culture," Kallmeyer says.
The timing of the launch is perfect, too. "I also love tennis, particularly the US Open, because it really does feel like the end of summer overlaps with [New York] Fashion Week, which really feels like the beginning of fall," Kallmeyer says. "It feels like this amazing convergence of seasons at such an exciting time." And who knows, perhaps we'll see a pair of the new Nike Centre x Kallmeyer sneakers on the runway at the show next week. At the least, I'd be willing to bet that a few pairs will be spotted on the streets of New York outside of shows.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.