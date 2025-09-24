Yes, Fashion People Are Still Wearing Leggings, But Only This Specific Style (and Not With Sneakers)

Every few months, whispers begin about leggings being out, but that statement never comes to fruition, and it never will. Leggings in some way, shape, or form will always be in. No matter who you are or what you do, you'll always seek out comfort at some point, and there's nothing more comfortable than a pair of leggings. Just ask L.A. and New York City It girls, who balance out their chic designer looks with casual daytime ones filled with, yes, leggings. The controversial bottoms do, however, go through trend cycles, and right now, fashion people are only really wearing one style—flared leggings—and 99% of the time, they're styling them with flip-flops. Sneakers, who?
Case in point: Hailey Bieber, who was spotted grabbing an iced coffee during a quick trip to Palm Springs, was wearing a graphic T-shirt with black flared leggings from ALO and The Row's viral (and often sold out) City Flip-Flops. Bieber's a trendsetter through and through, and her athleisure ensembles are just as influential as the off-the-runway Saint Laurent and Magda Butrym outfits she and her stylist Dani Michelle concoct for red carpets and Rhode press events. Knowing that, it won't be long before everyone everywhere is wearing her shoe-and-pant combo.
As it happens, Bieber's exact flared leggings are the ones I spot most. I even have not one but two pairs and swear they're the best. They're soft and stretchy but still hold you in, hugging you in all the right places. You can trust me. I've probably tried 50 different pairs at this point. Yes, you can pair them with sneakers, from low-profile styles to fitness-focused alternatives, but if you want to really look like a fashion person in your leggings, go with flip-flops—at least until it gets so chilly that you're forced to store them away until spring.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.