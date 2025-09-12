Looking Posh for a Night Out in 2025 Means Wearing This '90s Shirt Trend and Heel Trend With a Miniskirt

Now that it's mid-September, chances are your fall social calendar is filling up, and you're going to need after-dark outfits. While jeans and a nice top is a pretty foolproof combination, there are going-out outfits that are more posh, and Chase Sui Wonders just put one on display. For a Chanel dinner in NYC this week, Wonders opted for an all-black outfit that would've looked as chic in the '90s as it does in 2025.
As someone who loves a miniskirt outfit this time of year and is as invested in '90s style as every other fashion person, I was really intrigued by Wonders's outfit. With her leather miniskirt, she wore a shirt trend that was everywhere during the decade, along with a shoe trend that Chanel made famous. I'm referring to a silk button-down shirt and slingback block-heel shoes (yes, the cap-toe ones). The beauty of this posh going-out outfit is that it's quite simple to put together, and you might even have similar pieces in your closet already.
For an even more night out–friendly look, do as Wonders did and button just a few buttons in the center of the shirt. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and shop similar pieces to re-create her '90s-inspired outfit.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.