Sorry, But This Pretty Sandal Trend Is Much More Appropriate for Manhattan Than Rubber Flip-Flops

News

First of all, yes, I've seen (and written about, actually), all of the celebrities wearing rubber flip-flops around NYC this summer. And yes, they're often the Row ones, so not exactly your average flip-flops but rubber flip-flops that were once reserved for the beach nonetheless. While I've yet to spot Anne Hathaway wearing the rubber flip-flop trend out in NYC, she did just wear another flip-flop trend that's far more appropriate for Manhattan.

While exiting the Devil Wears Prada 2 set yesterday, Hathaway changed into her street clothes, which on this day included a white jumpsuit and the pretty flip-flop trend I keep referring to: embellished thong sandals. Her flip-flops of choice were made of gold rings and metallic leather, and anyone would agree that they didn't look out of place in the least on the streets of Manhattan. Not only that, but they're right in keeping with the foot-jewelry shoe trend that I've covered exhaustively.

Keep scrolling to see Hathaway's Manhattan-worthy flip-flops and shop similar embellished pairs for yourself.

Anne Hathaway wearing a white jumpsuit and embellished flip-flops in Manhattan

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

Anne Hathaway wearing a white jumpsuit and embellished flip-flops in Manhattan

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

Shop Embellished Flip-Flops

Tory Burch Ring Sandals
Tory Burch
Ring Sandals

Amanu the Nairobi Sandals
Amanu
The Nairobi Sandals

Onyx Thong Sandal
Reformation
Onyx Thong Sandals

Amanu the Kilifi Sandals
Amanu
The Kilifi Sandals

Shanti Thong 05 Flats
Gianvito Rossi
Shanti Thong 05 Flats

Linques Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Linques Flip Flops

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Shell Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Shell Sandals

Larroudé Milan Jelly Sandals
Larroudé
Milan Jelly Sandals

Cabochon Gia Flip Flop
rag & bone
Cabochon Gia Flip Flops

Mystique Embellished Sandals
Shopbop
Mystique Embellished Sandals

Lady Horsebit Leather Sandals
GUCCI
Lady Horsebit Leather Sandals

The Dessa Toe Ring Sandal
Madewell
The Dessa Toe Ring Sandals

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

