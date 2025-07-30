Sorry, But This Pretty Sandal Trend Is Much More Appropriate for Manhattan Than Rubber Flip-Flops

First of all, yes, I've seen (and written about, actually), all of the celebrities wearing rubber flip-flops around NYC this summer. And yes, they're often the Row ones, so not exactly your average flip-flops but rubber flip-flops that were once reserved for the beach nonetheless. While I've yet to spot Anne Hathaway wearing the rubber flip-flop trend out in NYC, she did just wear another flip-flop trend that's far more appropriate for Manhattan.
While exiting the Devil Wears Prada 2 set yesterday, Hathaway changed into her street clothes, which on this day included a white jumpsuit and the pretty flip-flop trend I keep referring to: embellished thong sandals. Her flip-flops of choice were made of gold rings and metallic leather, and anyone would agree that they didn't look out of place in the least on the streets of Manhattan. Not only that, but they're right in keeping with the foot-jewelry shoe trend that I've covered exhaustively.
Keep scrolling to see Hathaway's Manhattan-worthy flip-flops and shop similar embellished pairs for yourself.
