Elizabeth Olsen's The Row Boots Are Chic, But These Ones Cost $1360 Less

It's been several days since the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in dramatic fashion, but Elizabeth Olsen still isn't over it. On Wednesday, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!and spent a large chunk of her segment talking about her love for her hometown team. Olsen explained that a day earlier, she had found out that a handful of Dodgers players were going to be on the same episode, so she made sure to dress in her best blue and white gear for the occasion. "I'm really overwhelmed right now," she told Kimmel. "I can't believe I just met them backstage."
