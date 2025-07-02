I Just Got Back From Paris and Saw These 4 Summer Trends on the Chicest Women

Caitlin Burnett's avatar
By
published
in Features

Julie Sergent Ferreri in a white Sezane dress

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

One of my favorite parts of traveling is admiring the local street style. I always return from a trip feeling inspired and full of new outfit ideas—and my recent trip to Paris was no different. We here at Who What Wear are open about our affinity for French style, and Parisian women do summer dressing particularly well. They tend to select only the most elevated trends to participate in, maintaining that signature effortless style we all want to emulate.

While roaming the streets this past week, I noticed the chicest Parisian women were all wearing the same elegant summer items. From Le Marais to Saint-Germain, the Parisian style set cosigned four key summer '25 trends—which is all the endorsement I need. If it's French-girl approved, you know it's elevated. Keep scrolling for the four summer trends stylish Parisian women are loving right now.

Yellow

Sabina Socol in a yellow Sezane set

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Yellow is one of those colors that always bubbles up during the summer months, but it's having a major moment in 2025. Blame spring's butter-yellow obsession, but various hues of yellow are everywhere right now—and Parisian women are on board. Whether it's a linen minidress or fun shoulder bag, French girls are leaning into yellow this season.

Reformation Lina Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Lina Linen Two Piece

jcrew Pleated Drop-Waist Dress in Crinkle Cotton Blend
j.crew
Pleated Drop-Waist Dress

Reformation Sara Linen Dress
Reformation
Sara Linen Dress

jcrew Cap-Sleeve Lace-Trim Top in Cotton Voile
j.crew
Cap-Sleeve Lace-Trim Top

Helsa Costanza Gown
Helsa
Costanza Gown

Reformation Austine Knit Top
Reformation
Austine Knit Top

Camila Coelho Emmie Mini Dress
Camila Coelho
Emmie Mini Dress

SHEIN Sleeveless Vest
SHEIN
Sleeveless Vest

East-West Bags

Sylvie Mus in Aritzia trousers

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

While east-west bags are more of a general 2025 trend, I noticed Parisian women are loving this shape for summer. From raffia iterations to textured leather and pops of color, east-west bags are on the arms of the chicest French girls right now.

H&M Straw Shoulder Bag
H&M
Straw Shoulder Bag

Freja New York Mini Chrystie Bag
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Bag

KHAITE Lori Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Lori Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag

Staud Mini Taru Bag
Staud
Mini Taru Bag

Freja New York Mercer Bag Berry Croc
Freja New York
Mercer Bag

Reformation Elena Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag

ALAÏA Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Miu Miu Shoulder Bag
Miu Miu
Shoulder Bag

Long Pendant Necklaces

Julie Sergent Ferreri in a long pendant necklace

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Long pendant necklaces are a signature French-girl accessory, and summer '25 is all about unique iterations. Tassels, shells, and even fish shapes are adorning the necks of elegant French women, and I'm now fully convinced I need one in my wardrobe.

JUJU VERA Petra Tassel Necklace in Ivory
JUJU VERA
Petra Tassel Necklace

Heaven Mayhem Sea Necklace White
Heaven Mayhem
Sea Necklace White

Maison Irem Anemone Necklace
Maison Irem
Anemone Necklace

Julietta Pillar Shell Necklace
Julietta
Pillar Shell Necklace

Anni Lu Hippie Fish Necklace
Anni Lu
Hippie Fish Necklace

JUJU VERA Petra Shell Necklace Silver
JUJU VERA
Petra Shell Necklace

Shashi Jade Carnelian Necklace
Shashi
Jade Carnelian Necklace

Heeled Thong Sandals

Ellie Delphine in Paris

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

We all know flip-flops are having a resurgence, but Parisian women are gravitating toward their more elevated cousin: the heeled thong sandal. Minimalist and '90s-inspired, the heeled thong nails that effortless vibe French girls are famous for.

Marc Fisher LTD Amelea Flip Flop
Marc Fisher LTD
Amelea Flip Flop

TOTEME Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Sandals

Aeyde Daphne Nappa Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Daphne Nappa Leather Sandals

Tony Bianco Topaz Sandal
Tony Bianco
Topaz Sandal

Gianvito Rossi Calypso Sandals 70mm
Gianvito Rossi
Calypso Sandals 70mm

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Tony Bianco Pluto Sandal
Tony Bianco
Pluto Sandal

Explore More:
Caitlin Burnett
Caitlin Burnett
Contributing Editor
Latest
  • woman wearing bangle bracelets jewelry trend 2025
    Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Under-$10 Accessory

    It's just so chic.

  • Sara Walker in a white Reformation linen dress
    The Best Under-$400 Linen Dresses From Revolve, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter

    A summer must-have.

You might also like
View More ▸