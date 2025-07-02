I Just Got Back From Paris and Saw These 4 Summer Trends on the Chicest Women
One of my favorite parts of traveling is admiring the local street style. I always return from a trip feeling inspired and full of new outfit ideas—and my recent trip to Paris was no different. We here at Who What Wear are open about our affinity for French style, and Parisian women do summer dressing particularly well. They tend to select only the most elevated trends to participate in, maintaining that signature effortless style we all want to emulate.
While roaming the streets this past week, I noticed the chicest Parisian women were all wearing the same elegant summer items. From Le Marais to Saint-Germain, the Parisian style set cosigned four key summer '25 trends—which is all the endorsement I need. If it's French-girl approved, you know it's elevated. Keep scrolling for the four summer trends stylish Parisian women are loving right now.
Yellow
Yellow is one of those colors that always bubbles up during the summer months, but it's having a major moment in 2025. Blame spring's butter-yellow obsession, but various hues of yellow are everywhere right now—and Parisian women are on board. Whether it's a linen minidress or fun shoulder bag, French girls are leaning into yellow this season.
East-West Bags
While east-west bags are more of a general 2025 trend, I noticed Parisian women are loving this shape for summer. From raffia iterations to textured leather and pops of color, east-west bags are on the arms of the chicest French girls right now.
Long Pendant Necklaces
Long pendant necklaces are a signature French-girl accessory, and summer '25 is all about unique iterations. Tassels, shells, and even fish shapes are adorning the necks of elegant French women, and I'm now fully convinced I need one in my wardrobe.
Heeled Thong Sandals
We all know flip-flops are having a resurgence, but Parisian women are gravitating toward their more elevated cousin: the heeled thong sandal. Minimalist and '90s-inspired, the heeled thong nails that effortless vibe French girls are famous for.
