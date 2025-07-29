When I See Someone Wearing This Non-Jean, Non-Shorts Trend With Sneakers, I Know They're a Fashion Person

If summer 2025 trends have proven anything, it's that people were ready for something fresh and new. After a couple of years of subtle, "quiet" trends, experimental, maximalist trends had been waiting in the wings, and the fashion crowd seems to have unanimously decided that it was time to have fun with their outfits again, and in many cases that meant reviving some of the forgotten trends many of us hadn't given a thought to in years. And model Jourdan Dunn just wore one of those revived trends that the fashion crowd has happily embraced this summer.
While attending the Como Cup (an annual football tournament in Italy), Dunn stepped out in a jersey (fitting, given the occasion) paired with denim culotte shorts. As we've been reporting all summer, the return of culottes may have been initially surprising, but it's well on its way to being a mainstream trend. Denim culottes, in particular, are the style I'm seeing far more than short shorts this summer, and when I see someone pair them with sneakers, as Dunn just did, I instantly classify them as an in-the-know fashion person.
If you're ready to swap short shorts and jeans for something cool and fresh, scroll on for denim culotte shorts styling inspiration and to shop some of the most wearable pairs.
