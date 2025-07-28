It's the summer of long shorts, and one style of trousers has reappeared too, thanks to how easily it fits in with Bermudas, capris and wide-leg trousers. Those would be culottes, and whilst they were once viewed as a tricky look to pull off, Hailey Bieber and the creative minds of our favourite fashion creators have proven culottes are back and chicer than ever. Whilst pairing tops might be easy for you, selecting what shoes to wear with culottes often feels a bit harder.
The varying lengths of culottes are one reason why choosing the right footwear doesn't feel like second nature. They can range from trousers that hit just below the knee, more closely resembling Bermuda shorts, to longer trousers that skim your calves or ankles. These lines bring proportions into play, which might result in your go-to shoes looking off. I completely understand the hesitation. As someone who's 5'2, I've often shied away from this look. However, I've discovered that aside from finding the right pair for your body, the shoes you pick also matter.
Trainers don't always feel right, or you may find your favourite pair of loafers or wedges don't complete the look in the way you like either. That's why we've collected several inspiring outfits from some of our favourite creators to inspire your own looks and find a pair of shoes that work with culottes and your personal style. From fun, jelly mesh sandals to sleek heels—these shoes all pair well with culottes.
The Best Shoes to Wear With Culottes:
1. Heels
Style Notes: Marilyn's incredibly creative and chic pairing of culottes, heels and a windbreaker completely changed my idea of how you can work culottes into your wardrobe. If you fear that the length of these trousers will make you look shorter or change your usual proportions, heels are always a good shout. Even the shortest bit of height can elongate.
2. Statement Flats
Style Notes: Flats cover less of your foot than trainers do, making them a great choice for wearing with culottes, especially those that hover around your ankles. It breaks things up ever so slightly, and you have a lot of choice. In my opinion, a statement flat is exactly the right shoe pairing for culottes, especially those in simple silhouettes or neutral colours. Marina's Tabi flats fit in seamlessly with this outfit but add an unexpected detail, making everything a touch more fun.
3. Ankle Strap Sandals
Style Notes: Sandals are one such shoe that tends to work with nearly any trouser type. In this case, we're looking at ankle strap sandals. These contribute a lot to any outfit, including one that features culottes. Although they're functional, they're also stylish and structural, punctuating an outfit, especially if your culottes are more voluminous or flowy. Francesca's choice of brown sandals are a nice contrast to her olive green culottes.
4. Jelly and Mesh Shoes
Style Notes: Both jelly sandals and mesh shoes have stolen the spotlight on our shoe racks this season. I love Aniyah's combination of both shoes, which feel impeccably summery and look great with culottes. This style of footwear is undeniably different from other materials, but because of the slightly more transparent nature, they're subtle at the same time.
5. Mary Jane Shoes
Style Notes: With ankle-skimming culottes, shoes that don't fully cover the instep (or top part) of your foot are key. It gives breathing room and visual space between the fabric of your trousers and the material of your shoes. Mary Janes are great for this, as they're like flats but have a strap or two crossing over top. They're a favourite of French women, infusing your look with a vintage chic aesthetic. Nowadays, Mary Janes come in so many varieties, from gorgeous contrasting pairs like Franny is wearing here, or those with an eye-catching heel.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.