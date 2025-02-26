Cinematic Yet Effortless, Gucci F/W 25 Went Back to Its Roots
For its F/W 25 collection, Gucci models walked through a dark green–coated space with a massive interlocking G logo in the middle. The color alone—a departure from the black cherry that has defined its recent seasons—set the tone for the next chapter of the Italian house. With the recent news of Creative Director Sabato De Sarno's exit, showgoers waited with bated breath to find out if Gucci would announce an appointment at or just before the curtains rose, making it one of the more anticipated shows of the week.
Instead, the collection was presented by Gucci's design team, who paid tribute to past creative directors including Alessandro Michele, Tom Ford, and yes, De Sarno, too. It was an homage to where the brand has been and what makes Gucci, well, Gucci: a sense of cinematic drama along with a healthy dose of sprezzatura, or effortlessness. The show also marked the 70th anniversary of the Horsebit Bag, and the motif was sprinkled throughout the collection in inventive new accessories that our editors are already eyeing. From an homage to Jackie O's style to sultry '90s glam, here's everything to know about the Gucci fall 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week.
From the Design Studio
With the great reshuffling of creative directors that's happening across the industry right now, you wouldn't be blamed for thinking (hoping?) that we'd already have a new design head at Gucci this season after Sabato De Sarno's recent departure. Presented instead by the Gucci design team, the fall 2025 collection serves as a kind of interim period before a new hire steps in, and as such, the group of in-house designers appeared from backstage to take a collective final bow. They coordinated in matching "Ancora Verde" sweatshirts in the same verdant hue as the show's setting, ushering in an exciting new color evolution from De Sarno's "Gucci Ancora" cherry red.
A Celebration of the Horsebit's 70th Anniversary
If you ask us, there are few things as symbolic of the Italian house as the horsebit motif, and for its 70th anniversary—the 1955 Horsebit Bag is when horsebits were first introduced—Gucci paid homage through a series of accessories that featured throughout the collection. Horsebit details appeared as supersize metal waist belts atop velvet pussy-bow dresses, as choker necklaces layered over high silk necklines, as long chain pendants, and even as miniature dainty anklets that wrapped around the bottoms of patent pumps.
1960s Mod
Although the collection traversed timelines and included nods to the 1970s and 1990s, there was an undeniable overtone of the mod style associated with the late '60s. Tweed skirt suits showed up with shrunken three-quarter-sleeve blazers, leather driving gloves appeared in saccharine pink, and shift-dress silhouettes defined much of the runway, making more than a few references to Jackie O, a well-known Gucci muse.
1990s Glamour
Many creative directors past have put their mark on Gucci, but few have had the lasting influence that Tom Ford's tenure has. The Gucci team paid homage to the vision of sultry glamour that Ford laid out so well during his time there in the '90s. That came through via lace-trimmed silk dresses and deep V-cut bodysuits that framed pendant necklaces, a fair amount of sheer lace, and dramatic fur outerwear, all beloved elements of Ford's Gucci updated for the modern wearer in vivid acid tones like lime green, bubblegum pink, and royal purple.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
