If Princess Diana Had a Margaux Bag, She'd Style It Like Dakota Fanning Just Did

I've never binged a TV show faster than All Her Fault. I watch a lot of television, so that's really saying something. I flew through all eight episodes in less than 48 hours, but if it weren't for my pesky job, I'd have finished much sooner. As far as I'm concerned, Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning don't need to do any more press for the show because it's garnered so much word-of-mouth attention online. Fittingly, Fanning was photographed in Los Angeles today enjoying some much-deserved downtime. She wore a Dodgers hoodie with flip-flops and The Row's highly coveted Margaux bag.
You know who else liked to combine oversized sweatshirts with designer bags? Princess Diana. The late fashion icon was a master of high-low dressing. Princess Diana collected handbags from brands like Dior, Chanel, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci, and Tod's, so I have a feeling she'd love The Row, too. The only difference: Fanning swapped sneakers for flip-flops—she does live in L.A., after all. Scroll down to see Dakota Fanning's newest off-duty outfit.
In November 2025, Dakota Fanning nailed high-low dressing in a baggy hoodie and a purse by The Row.
In January 1997, Princess Diana wore a casual oversized sweatshirt with a croc Versace bag.
Get the Look
Sporty & Rich
California Emblem Fleece Crewneck Graphic Sweatshirt
