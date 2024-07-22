Daisy Edgar Jones and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Y2K Trend That's Coming for Jeans This Season

Although this summer is brimming with a wide range of fresh trouser trends, this week I spotted both Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kaia Gerber casting back to a Y2K staple that's simple, chic, and under the radar right now.

Styling a pair of jet-black boot-cut trousers, Edgar-Jones revived what many would call the "dated" silhouette to craft a simple ensemble with an undeniably elegant edge. With a pretty lace top pairing, the actor elevated her look with refined, yet playful accessories including a statement pendant necklace and chunky gold hoops. Pairing her flared trousers with a black heeled shoe, the actor added height to her look while complementing the subtle flare of the longline trousers.

Daisy Edgar Jones wears bootcut trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reaching for the same trouser trend, model Kaia Gerber styled a pair of mid-rise boot-cut trousers in New York this week. Crafting a more casual silhouette, the model paired her chic trousers with a cropped navy T-shirt, smartening her style with black heeled ballet pumps.

Kaia Gerber wears bootcut trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once a mainstay in every '00s girl's wardrobe (and most likely purchased from Topshop), boot-cut trousers were often styled with frilly blouses, cute baby tees, and bandeau tops. Wearing well with tall heels, the trouser trend was also a red carpet regular across the decade—as well as a basic in the workwear wardrobes of every fashion person. Offering a higher-level finish than casual jeans, it's easy to see why these were considered to be the "nice" trousers of choice for so long.

Brittany Murphy wears bootleg trousers on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brittany Murphy wore boot-cut trousers to the 2001 premiere of Sidewalks of New York.

With a sleek silhouette that skims the legs before subtly flaring out from the knee, the trouser trend offers a smart outfit base that can be styled in a range of ways.

Set for a 2024 revival, read on to discover the emerging trouser trend that fashion people have fallen back in love with this summer.

Shop Our Edit of the Best Boot-Cut Trousers

M&S Collection US, Slim Fit Flare Trousers
M&S Collection US
Slim Fit Flare Trousers

Style with ballet flats or wear with loafers.

Cotton-Blend Denim Kick Flare Pant
ME+EM
Cotton-Blend Denim Kick Flare Pant

I always come back to Me+Em for its elegant wardrobe basics.

Grain De Poudre Wool Flared Pants
Chloé
Grain De Poudre Wool Flared Pants

These sleek black trousers are such an easy way to elevate your style.

Bershka, Maxi Flare Trousers
Bershka
Maxi Flare Trousers

Shop these staple trousers while they're on sale.

Philippa Flared Trousers
hush
Philippa Flared Trousers

These come in regular and short lengths.

Cherie Pant
Reformation
Cherie Pant

These also come in a light mushroom shade.

Demitria 4 Stretch-Wool Flared Pants
THEORY
Demitria 4 Stretch-Wool Flared Pants

These are designed to sit at the waist for a comfortable finish.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

