Daisy Edgar Jones and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Y2K Trend That's Coming for Jeans This Season

Although this summer is brimming with a wide range of fresh trouser trends, this week I spotted both Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kaia Gerber casting back to a Y2K staple that's simple, chic, and under the radar right now.

Styling a pair of jet-black boot-cut trousers, Edgar-Jones revived what many would call the "dated" silhouette to craft a simple ensemble with an undeniably elegant edge. With a pretty lace top pairing, the actor elevated her look with refined, yet playful accessories including a statement pendant necklace and chunky gold hoops. Pairing her flared trousers with a black heeled shoe, the actor added height to her look while complementing the subtle flare of the longline trousers.

Reaching for the same trouser trend, model Kaia Gerber styled a pair of mid-rise boot-cut trousers in New York this week. Crafting a more casual silhouette, the model paired her chic trousers with a cropped navy T-shirt, smartening her style with black heeled ballet pumps.

Once a mainstay in every '00s girl's wardrobe (and most likely purchased from Topshop), boot-cut trousers were often styled with frilly blouses, cute baby tees, and bandeau tops. Wearing well with tall heels, the trouser trend was also a red carpet regular across the decade—as well as a basic in the workwear wardrobes of every fashion person. Offering a higher-level finish than casual jeans, it's easy to see why these were considered to be the "nice" trousers of choice for so long.

Brittany Murphy wore boot-cut trousers to the 2001 premiere of Sidewalks of New York.

With a sleek silhouette that skims the legs before subtly flaring out from the knee, the trouser trend offers a smart outfit base that can be styled in a range of ways.

Set for a 2024 revival, read on to discover the emerging trouser trend that fashion people have fallen back in love with this summer.

