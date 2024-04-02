Instead of Jeans, Fashion People Are Turning Their Attention to This Classy Trouser Trend

In my time as a fashion editor I’ve come to rely on a few styling tricks that help to ease the winter to spring transition. Up there with swapping my raincoat for a relaxed quilted jacket and exchanging my boots for colourful trainers, each season I reintroduce the cream trouser trend back into my rotation as an easy way to instantly brighten up some of my wardrobe staples.

Whilst similar to the white trousers that often come to the fore in summer, I find the cream trouser trend slightly more relaxed and far more versatile. Although bright white shades work perfectly with other statement tones such as cobalt blue, fuchsia pink and letterbox red, a cream trouser wears well with the in-between shades that dominate most wardrobes.

Offering a fresh alternative to denim, the lighter weight trousers move beautifully as you walk, creating a breezy and relaxed silhouette. Wearing well with the deep navy, dark grey, and rich burgundy colours that are pillars in my wardrobe, the cream trouser trend helps to add lightness and dimension to a darker palette. When summer time comes around, I love to use cream trousers to anchor my looks, styling them with light peach, butter yellow and earthy colours—there really isn't anything they won't go with.

Luckily for me, high street and designer brands have caught on to the enduring appeal of the cream trouser trend. Often designed in wide-leg cuts, the trouser has seeped into so many of my favourite stores. Read on to discover the cream trousers we're shopping for spring right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CREAM TROUSERS HERE:

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW Reformation's Mason trousers are some of the best on the market.

Arket Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW At under £100, these are some of the most affordable silk trousers on the market.

Marks & Spencer Straight Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW These come in sized 6—24.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW These also come in black and terracotta.

Zara Brushed Ribbed Trousers £26 SHOP NOW Style with the matching waistcoat or wear with a navy knit.

The Row Rufos Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants £1710 SHOP NOW These puddle at the hem for a relaxed and casual silhouette.

Mango Straight Trousers with Openings £50 SHOP NOW The side slit hems style well with kitten heels and court shoes.

Sézane Matheo Trousers £135 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other colours.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant £65 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 23—37 as well as three different leg lengths.

Nanushka Lanai Cady Wide-Leg Pants £495 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching jacket for easy elevated style.

H&M Straight Trousers £25 SHOP NOW These also come in black and beige.

Joseph Tunis Belted Pleated Cotton-Sateen Wide-Leg Pants £475 SHOP NOW These pleat details add volume to the elegant trousers.

Jigsaw Hopsack Blake Trouser £140 SHOP NOW Style with strappy sandals or wear with a neat ballet flat.