Instead of Jeans, Fashion People Are Turning Their Attention to This Classy Trouser Trend

By Natalie Munro
In my time as a fashion editor I’ve come to rely on a few styling tricks that help to ease the winter to spring transition. Up there with swapping my raincoat for a relaxed quilted jacket and exchanging my boots for colourful trainers, each season I reintroduce the cream trouser trend back into my rotation as an easy way to instantly brighten up some of my wardrobe staples.

Influencer styles cream trousers with a black cardigan and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Whilst similar to the white trousers that often come to the fore in summer, I find the cream trouser trend slightly more relaxed and far more versatile. Although bright white shades work perfectly with other statement tones such as cobalt blue, fuchsia pink and letterbox red, a cream trouser wears well with the in-between shades that dominate most wardrobes.

Influencer styles cream trousers with a cream blouse and a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Offering a fresh alternative to denim, the lighter weight trousers move beautifully as you walk, creating a breezy and relaxed silhouette. Wearing well with the deep navy, dark grey, and rich burgundy colours that are pillars in my wardrobe, the cream trouser trend helps to add lightness and dimension to a darker palette. When summer time comes around, I love to use cream trousers to anchor my looks, styling them with light peach, butter yellow and earthy colours—there really isn't anything they won't go with.

Influencer wears cream trousers with a grey jumper.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Luckily for me, high street and designer brands have caught on to the enduring appeal of the cream trouser trend. Often designed in wide-leg cuts, the trouser has seeped into so many of my favourite stores. Read on to discover the cream trousers we're shopping for spring right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CREAM TROUSERS HERE:

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

Reformation's Mason trousers are some of the best on the market.

Silk Trousers
Arket
Silk Trousers

At under £100, these are some of the most affordable silk trousers on the market.

cream trousers
Marks & Spencer
Straight Leg Trousers

These come in sized 6—24.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers

These also come in black and terracotta.

Brushed Ribbed Trousers
Zara
Brushed Ribbed Trousers

Style with the matching waistcoat or wear with a navy knit.

Rufos Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
The Row
Rufos Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants

These puddle at the hem for a relaxed and casual silhouette.

cream trousers
Mango
Straight Trousers with Openings

The side slit hems style well with kitten heels and court shoes.

cream trousers
Sézane
Matheo Trousers

These also come in eight other colours.

cream trousers
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Tailored Pant

These come in sizes 23—37 as well as three different leg lengths.

Lanai Cady Wide-Leg Pants
Nanushka
Lanai Cady Wide-Leg Pants

Wear with the matching jacket for easy elevated style.

cream trousers
H&M
Straight Trousers

These also come in black and beige.

Tunis Belted Pleated Cotton-Sateen Wide-Leg Pants
Joseph
Tunis Belted Pleated Cotton-Sateen Wide-Leg Pants

These pleat details add volume to the elegant trousers.

Hopsack Blake Trouser | Cream
Jigsaw
Hopsack Blake Trouser

Style with strappy sandals or wear with a neat ballet flat.

cream trousers
Massimo Dutti
Wide-Leg Technical Trousers

These trousers come up slightly larger than usual, so consider sizing down.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

