Kaia Gerber Wore the Easy Pant Trend People Are Swapping Leggings For

Allyson Payer
By
published

Remember the days when pretty much the only "comfortable" pants fashion girls would wear outside were leggings? Yeah, those days are long gone. There are a plethora of casual pant styles that people wear out and about now, even dressing them up for nights out. Sure, leggings are still very popular, but gone are the days when they were considered the number one casual pant trend. But 2024 has brought us a new comfortable pant trend that I predict you're going to want to own (if you don't already).

The trend I'm referring to is pull-on wide-leg pants that one might compare to pajama pants or elastic-waist pants. There are actually plenty of polished options on the market that won't make you appear as though you just rolled out of bed—and Kaia Gerber just wore one of them in NYC. Gerber paired her black pull-on pants with a blue knit top and ballet flats. Follow her lead when choosing a pair and wearing them: low on the waist and long and baggy.

Currently, the most coveted pairs of pull-on pants include Enza Costa's Everywhere (and Resort) Pants and Reformation's Olina pants—both of which I own and can vouch for. With that, keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and to shop my pull-on pant picks.

Kaia Gerber wearing a blue shirt and black pants

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool bag; Louis Vuitton bag

Kaia Gerber wearing a blue shirt and black pants

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

More Pull-On Pant Outfit Inspiration

Woman wearing a chic pull-on pants outfit

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Woman wearing a chic pull-on pants outfit

(Image credit: @monikh)

Woman wearing a chic pull-on pants outfit

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop My Pull-On Pant Picks

Twill Everywhere Pant
Enza Costa
Twill Everywhere Pant

Poplin Resort Pant
Enza Costa
Poplin Resort Pant

Olina Knit Pant
Reformation
Olina Knit Pants

Wide Leg Drawstring Pants
Mango
Wide Leg Drawstring Pants

The Slip It on Pant
Favorite Daughter
The Slip It on Pant

Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Soleil Pant in Linen

Organic Cotton Poplin Drawstring Pants
TOTEME
Organic Cotton Poplin Drawstring Pants

Lodge Linen Pant
Aritzia
Lodge Linen Pant

Stripe Wide Leg Drawstring Cotton Pants
Edikted
Stripe Wide Leg Drawstring Cotton Pants

Schiffer Pants
Lioness
Schiffer Pants

Wide Leg Drawstring Pants
Mango
Wide Leg Drawstring Pants

Explore More:
Kaia Gerber
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸