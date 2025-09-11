It's Official: This Is the Most 2025 Way to Wear Leopard Print

In case you haven't heard, leopard print is back again for fall, after making a major comeback last year. To keep things fresh, there's a chic way to make it look the most 2025, and Shailene Woodley just displayed it. Woodley just stepped out in NYC wearing leopard-print pants for a fashion event, and the pieces she paired with them proved to be an easy way to make her pants look modern and effortlessly cool. She stuck to the basics, wearing a crisp, plain white T-shirt and black pumps.
Truth be told, the leopard-print trend is much more versatile than you might think. Any basic top and shoes can be mixed and matched easily, as you can see with Woodley’s look below. This fall, light layers like button-downs, cardigans, or cashmere sweaters paired with leopard print pants and a pointed-toe shoe would also be very 2025 ways to wear animal print. The fashion crowd isn’t going to let this major trend go away any time soon, and I’m happy about it. If you’re into this contemporary take on the animal print trend, keep scrolling to recreate this outfit and shop other similar items that fit your style.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.