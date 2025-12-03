Introducing the Prettiest Legging Color Trend of 2026, As Worn By Maya Hawke

The actress, who plays Robin Buckley, was photographed today on a casual stroll in New York City with her boyfriend, musician Christian Lee. Even though her outfit was a far cry from the glitz and glamour she's been wearing on the press tour, it was no less chic. Hawke, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, wore a red Moncler puffer jacket over a black turtleneck sweater. Instead of traditional black leggings, which are incredibly classic but not super interesting, she chose a pair in cornflower blue. Even color-shy dressers have to admit that this hue instantly makes leggings look fresh, cool, and elevated. Scroll down to shop similar pairs.
