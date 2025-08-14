If I Spot You Wearing This Chic Blazer Trend Instead of a Traditional One, I'll Know You're a Fashion Person

I have had an affinity for blazers since I was a teen. As I entered college, the oversize fit became popular for throwing over graphic T-shirts, and I participated in that trend too. Fast-forward to the present, and a new trend has entered the chat. And it's one that I’m leaning into now more than ever: collarless blazers.
Honestly, any blazer is a stylish one in my book, but the collarless trend was brought to my attention recently when actress Grace Van Patten stepped out in NYC this week. Her striped navy collarless blazer and matching miniskirt, paired with sleek black pointed-toe shoes, is a look that lives rent-free in my mind. The minimal accessories and black clutch (a soon-to-be-released Old Navy style, I might add) were the simple touches the outfit needed to look even more elevated.
The clean, minimalist look of a collarless blazer makes the trend elegant enough for a night out, but it would still look perfectly appropriate for more casual occasions. All in all, I find collarless blazers to be just as versatile as traditional collared ones, but at this point, they're far more fashion-person coded. So when I spot them in the wild, I know that person knows what they're doing.
If you’re into this chic blazer trend, keep scrolling to re-create Van Patten’s outfit and shop other collarless blazers in an array of styles and colors.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.