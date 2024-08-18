Every Celebrity Stylist Is Fighting Over This Dress Right Now

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Zoe Saldana, Sienna Miller, and Sydney Sweeney wearing Chloé fall/winter 2024 boho dresses.
(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images; Backgrid; Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images; Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Every fashion season, one collection catches the attention of celebrities and their stylists. Either one is begging the other to snag them a piece from it to wear, or it's the other way around. It happened with Pierpaolo Piccioli's iconic pink collection for Valentino and both Matthieu Blazy's first and second collections for Bottega Veneta. (Remember the pants-less look on Kendall Jenner? Same.) And then there was Miu Miu's S/S 22 micro miniskirt that everyone from Zendaya to Paloma Elsesser to Nicole Kidman was spotted in. When something is really good and even more relevant to the times, there's high demand, and we're seeing it happen once again right now.

This season, the collection everyone wants is Chemena Kamali's debut offering for Chloé, which many in the industry are crediting for boho's big return—and for good reason. Prior to the brand's show during Paris Fashion Week last season, few brands had made boho look appealing in years. The only people who still really wore the trend were Sienna Miller, who naturally went on to become one of the faces of the collection, and Alexa Chung, who sat front row in a pair of the soon-to-go-viral Chloé clogs. Soon, everyone would desire at least one boho look in their press-tour wardrobe or for their forthcoming red carpet commitments.

The first inkling of buzz around the collection came at the actual show when the entire front row showed up in those aforementioned platform clogs, but Kamali's comeback to Chloé—this is her third time working at the house after she served as a junior designer in the '90s and again under Clare Waight Keller—really kicked off at the Met Gala.

Sienna Miller attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

At this year's Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion Met Gala, Kamali showed up hand in hand with Miller as well as Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey, and Zoe Saldaña. They were all dressed in ultra-boho Chloé, reawakening the trend on fashion's biggest night. Miller wore the most her ensemble: a ruffled ivory-lace gown with her hair down in crimped waves.

Cape-Effect Paneled Organic Silk-Georgette Midi Dress
Chloé
Cape-Effect Paneled Organic Silk-Georgette Midi Dress

Long Sleeve High-Low Silk Crepe Dress
Chloé
Long Sleeve High-Low Silk Crepe Dress

Zoe Saldana at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York.

(Image credit: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

Saldaña's look for the Met proved the versatility in Kamali's take on boho, as she chose a simpler sheer chiffon slip dress in terra-cotta and cinched it with another viral accessory from the collection, a belt with Chloé written on it in gold cursive. She finished off the outfit with thigh-high brown boots.

chloé, Ruffled Silk Muslin Midi Dress
Chloé
Lingerie Halterneck Dress

Silk Georgette Tiered Midi Dress
Chloé
Silk Georgette Tiered Midi Dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones is seen in Midtown wearing a Chloe minidress with a long necklace and clog heels on July 17, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

From where I'm standing, though, no celebrity-stylist duo has done more for Chloé's popularity in pop culture than Daisy Edgar-Jones and Dani Michelle. Our July cover star's press tour for Twisters was one of the year's most impressive when it comes to her wardrobe, and the two boho Chloé dresses she wore were her most memorable looks. First, she wore a ruffled minidress with long brass necklaces, brown clogs, and a matching oversize tote bag, setting the internet on fire.

Silk Mousseline Mini Dress With Ruffle Details
Chloé
Silk Mousseline Mini Dress With Ruffle Details

Chloé, Ruffled Silk Chiffon Minidress
Chloé
Ruffled Silk Chiffon Minidress

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Midtown wearing a light blue sheer boho dress and thigh high tan boots on July 18, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

The next day brought with it yet another Chloé F/W 24 ensemble, this time in dusty baby blue and with a large chest cutout and ruffled bell sleeves. The look was paired with thigh-high boots, a statement necklace (they're back too), and black sunglasses. A to-go coffee cup was the only thing that took this look out of the 1970s where it belongs. No one was ready for how stellar these pieces would look off the runway, red carpet, or editorial set. Kamali's collection was, indeed, made for the streets.

Silk Musseline Top With Ruffles
Chloé
Silk Musseline Top With Ruffles

Ruffle Silk Georgette Slipdress
Chloé
Ruffle Silk Georgette Slipdress

Sydney Sweeney wearing a leather cape and boho minidress from Chloe with thigh high boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Sydney Sweeney sealed the deal when, just a few days ago, she hopped out of her SUV wearing yet another look from Kamali's collection. Sweeney was the first to don the sleek, cape-like leather outerwear that showed in Paris, which was styled on top of a ruffled minidress and paired with thigh-high boots and waves out of a hair commercial. (She is a Kérastase ambassador, so you never know.)

Cutout Ruffled Silk-Crepon Turtleneck Blouse
Chloé
Cutout Ruffled Silk-Crepon Turtleneck Blouse

Bell Sleeve Silk Georgette Mini Dress
Chloé
Bell Sleeve Silk Georgette Mini Dress

Shop more fall/winter 2024 Chloé pieces:

Marcie Mary Jane Flat
Chloé
Marcie Mary Jane Flat

Between the color, the T-strap detail, and the sleek patent-leather finish, I could see these going so viral.

Script Logo Buckle Leather Belt
Chloé
Script Logo Buckle Leather Belt

I honestly despise logos, yet I have this belt sitting in my cart waiting to be purchased.

Layered Silk-Georgette Shirt
Chloé
Layered Silk-Georgette Shirt

This whole look is just divine—very demure even.

Marcie Suede Hobo Bag
Chloé
Marcie Suede Hobo Bag

Big, slouchy bags are all the rage right now.

Asymmetric Layered Pleated Silk-Georgette Midi Skirt
CHLOé
Asymmetric Layered Pleated Silk-Georgette Midi Skirt

I'm in love. It's true.

Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Chloé
Eve Leather Over-the-Knee Boots

I've always found thigh-high and over-the-knee boots so difficult to style, but there's an endless amount of styling inspiration in this show.

Lace-Trimmed Embroidered Silk-Chiffon Blouse
CHLOé
Lace-Trimmed Embroidered Silk-Chiffon Blouse

This top is giving dark romance in all the ways I want it to for fall.

Studded Leather Mules
CHLOé
Studded Leather Mules

These are oh so tempting.

Ruffled Silk-Georgette Blouse
CHLOé
Ruffled Silk-Georgette Blouse

Pair this top with tiny leather shorts for a night out or wide-leg jeans and clogs for lunch outside.

Nappa Leather Mini Shorts
Chloé
Nappa Leather Mini Shorts

Said tiny leather shorts—secured.

Sheer Silk Georgette Maxi Skirt
Chloé
Sheer Silk Georgette Maxi Skirt

I've been on the hunt for a sheer black skirt, and none impressed until I saw this one.

Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Chloé
Eve Leather Over-the-Knee Boots

It's a need, not a want.

Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat With Cape
Chloé
Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat With Cape

There's a mini option too.

Short Pointelle Knit Long Sleeve Dress
Chloé
Short Pointelle Knit Long Sleeve Dress

I feel like this dress is giving "Kate Moss at Glastonbury" vibes. Just add Wellies.

Jeanette Studded Platform Clogs
CHLOé
Jeanette Studded Platform Clogs

For when you need to feel six feet tall.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

