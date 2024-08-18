Every Celebrity Stylist Is Fighting Over This Dress Right Now
Every fashion season, one collection catches the attention of celebrities and their stylists. Either one is begging the other to snag them a piece from it to wear, or it's the other way around. It happened with Pierpaolo Piccioli's iconic pink collection for Valentino and both Matthieu Blazy's first and second collections for Bottega Veneta. (Remember the pants-less look on Kendall Jenner? Same.) And then there was Miu Miu's S/S 22 micro miniskirt that everyone from Zendaya to Paloma Elsesser to Nicole Kidman was spotted in. When something is really good and even more relevant to the times, there's high demand, and we're seeing it happen once again right now.
This season, the collection everyone wants is Chemena Kamali's debut offering for Chloé, which many in the industry are crediting for boho's big return—and for good reason. Prior to the brand's show during Paris Fashion Week last season, few brands had made boho look appealing in years. The only people who still really wore the trend were Sienna Miller, who naturally went on to become one of the faces of the collection, and Alexa Chung, who sat front row in a pair of the soon-to-go-viral Chloé clogs. Soon, everyone would desire at least one boho look in their press-tour wardrobe or for their forthcoming red carpet commitments.
The first inkling of buzz around the collection came at the actual show when the entire front row showed up in those aforementioned platform clogs, but Kamali's comeback to Chloé—this is her third time working at the house after she served as a junior designer in the '90s and again under Clare Waight Keller—really kicked off at the Met Gala.
At this year's Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion Met Gala, Kamali showed up hand in hand with Miller as well as Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey, and Zoe Saldaña. They were all dressed in ultra-boho Chloé, reawakening the trend on fashion's biggest night. Miller wore the most her ensemble: a ruffled ivory-lace gown with her hair down in crimped waves.
Saldaña's look for the Met proved the versatility in Kamali's take on boho, as she chose a simpler sheer chiffon slip dress in terra-cotta and cinched it with another viral accessory from the collection, a belt with Chloé written on it in gold cursive. She finished off the outfit with thigh-high brown boots.
From where I'm standing, though, no celebrity-stylist duo has done more for Chloé's popularity in pop culture than Daisy Edgar-Jones and Dani Michelle. Our July cover star's press tour for Twisters was one of the year's most impressive when it comes to her wardrobe, and the two boho Chloé dresses she wore were her most memorable looks. First, she wore a ruffled minidress with long brass necklaces, brown clogs, and a matching oversize tote bag, setting the internet on fire.
The next day brought with it yet another Chloé F/W 24 ensemble, this time in dusty baby blue and with a large chest cutout and ruffled bell sleeves. The look was paired with thigh-high boots, a statement necklace (they're back too), and black sunglasses. A to-go coffee cup was the only thing that took this look out of the 1970s where it belongs. No one was ready for how stellar these pieces would look off the runway, red carpet, or editorial set. Kamali's collection was, indeed, made for the streets.
Sydney Sweeney sealed the deal when, just a few days ago, she hopped out of her SUV wearing yet another look from Kamali's collection. Sweeney was the first to don the sleek, cape-like leather outerwear that showed in Paris, which was styled on top of a ruffled minidress and paired with thigh-high boots and waves out of a hair commercial. (She is a Kérastase ambassador, so you never know.)
Shop more fall/winter 2024 Chloé pieces:
Between the color, the T-strap detail, and the sleek patent-leather finish, I could see these going so viral.
I honestly despise logos, yet I have this belt sitting in my cart waiting to be purchased.
I've always found thigh-high and over-the-knee boots so difficult to style, but there's an endless amount of styling inspiration in this show.
This top is giving dark romance in all the ways I want it to for fall.
Pair this top with tiny leather shorts for a night out or wide-leg jeans and clogs for lunch outside.
I've been on the hunt for a sheer black skirt, and none impressed until I saw this one.
I feel like this dress is giving "Kate Moss at Glastonbury" vibes. Just add Wellies.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Lace! Chiffon! Ruffles! Here's How to Do Boho Chic for Fall 2024
Free-spirited fashion for the new season.
By Judith Jones
-
17 Chic Summer Essentials to Style With Your Fall Wardrobe
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
The 31 Most Stunning Designer Shoes of Fall 2024 (So Far)
Autumn can't come soon enough.
By Allyson Payer
-
These Are the Best Investment Pieces You'll Ever Own
Sponsor Content Created With TUMI
By Raina Mendonça
-
Lily Collins's Emily in Paris Press Tour Looks Are 100% French-Girl Coded
She even wore a sequin beret.
By Eliza Huber
-
Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That These Will Be 2025's It Sneakers
I'll take one of each, please.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
J.Law Wore the Anti-Classic Pant Trend I Keep Seeing on Fashion People in London
From summer linens to fall cords.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Shorts With What Will Be Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
One to know.
By Natalie Munro