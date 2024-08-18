Every Celebrity Stylist Is Fighting Over This Dress Right Now

Every fashion season, one collection catches the attention of celebrities and their stylists. Either one is begging the other to snag them a piece from it to wear, or it's the other way around. It happened with Pierpaolo Piccioli's iconic pink collection for Valentino and both Matthieu Blazy's first and second collections for Bottega Veneta. (Remember the pants-less look on Kendall Jenner? Same.) And then there was Miu Miu's S/S 22 micro miniskirt that everyone from Zendaya to Paloma Elsesser to Nicole Kidman was spotted in. When something is really good and even more relevant to the times, there's high demand, and we're seeing it happen once again right now.

This season, the collection everyone wants is Chemena Kamali's debut offering for Chloé, which many in the industry are crediting for boho's big return—and for good reason. Prior to the brand's show during Paris Fashion Week last season, few brands had made boho look appealing in years. The only people who still really wore the trend were Sienna Miller, who naturally went on to become one of the faces of the collection, and Alexa Chung, who sat front row in a pair of the soon-to-go-viral Chloé clogs. Soon, everyone would desire at least one boho look in their press-tour wardrobe or for their forthcoming red carpet commitments.

The first inkling of buzz around the collection came at the actual show when the entire front row showed up in those aforementioned platform clogs, but Kamali's comeback to Chloé—this is her third time working at the house after she served as a junior designer in the '90s and again under Clare Waight Keller—really kicked off at the Met Gala.

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

At this year's Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion Met Gala, Kamali showed up hand in hand with Miller as well as Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey, and Zoe Saldaña. They were all dressed in ultra-boho Chloé, reawakening the trend on fashion's biggest night. Miller wore the most her ensemble: a ruffled ivory-lace gown with her hair down in crimped waves.

Chloé Cape-Effect Paneled Organic Silk-Georgette Midi Dress $3100 SHOP NOW

Chloé Long Sleeve High-Low Silk Crepe Dress $3190 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

Saldaña's look for the Met proved the versatility in Kamali's take on boho, as she chose a simpler sheer chiffon slip dress in terra-cotta and cinched it with another viral accessory from the collection, a belt with Chloé written on it in gold cursive. She finished off the outfit with thigh-high brown boots.

Chloé Lingerie Halterneck Dress $3950 SHOP NOW

Chloé Silk Georgette Tiered Midi Dress $3890 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

From where I'm standing, though, no celebrity-stylist duo has done more for Chloé's popularity in pop culture than Daisy Edgar-Jones and Dani Michelle. Our July cover star's press tour for Twisters was one of the year's most impressive when it comes to her wardrobe, and the two boho Chloé dresses she wore were her most memorable looks. First, she wore a ruffled minidress with long brass necklaces, brown clogs, and a matching oversize tote bag, setting the internet on fire.

Chloé Silk Mousseline Mini Dress With Ruffle Details $3990 SHOP NOW

Chloé Ruffled Silk Chiffon Minidress $3630 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

The next day brought with it yet another Chloé F/W 24 ensemble, this time in dusty baby blue and with a large chest cutout and ruffled bell sleeves. The look was paired with thigh-high boots, a statement necklace (they're back too), and black sunglasses. A to-go coffee cup was the only thing that took this look out of the 1970s where it belongs. No one was ready for how stellar these pieces would look off the runway, red carpet, or editorial set. Kamali's collection was, indeed, made for the streets.

Chloé Silk Musseline Top With Ruffles $3250 SHOP NOW

Chloé Ruffle Silk Georgette Slipdress $4990 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Sydney Sweeney sealed the deal when, just a few days ago, she hopped out of her SUV wearing yet another look from Kamali's collection. Sweeney was the first to don the sleek, cape-like leather outerwear that showed in Paris, which was styled on top of a ruffled minidress and paired with thigh-high boots and waves out of a hair commercial. (She is a Kérastase ambassador, so you never know.)

Chloé Cutout Ruffled Silk-Crepon Turtleneck Blouse $3250 SHOP NOW

Chloé Bell Sleeve Silk Georgette Mini Dress $2590 SHOP NOW

