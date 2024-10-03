Hailey Bieber's OPI Nail Colour is The Chic Alternative to Burgundy This Autumn
There is no denying that Hailey Bieber has the power to influence our next manicure. From Funny Bunny nails to her viral glazed doughnut manicure, one thing is for sure: we want whatever Bieber is choosing on our nails too.
Hailey Bieber Navy Nails
Being the trendsetter that she is, I've been wondering what autumn nail trends she'll undoubtedly start next. And just yesterday, she posted a series of selfies with long, navy nails, which will no doubt be hotly requested in salons as a trending October nail colour, with 'navy nail designs' are already up 5,000% in Google searches. It's a great dark autumn nail colour which feels a little cooler than traditional burgundy nails we typically see at this time of the year. And after a little digging, we found the exact nail colour she's wearing.
OPI Midnight Mantra Nail Colour
This is the exact navy nail colour that Hailey Bieber is wearing, according to an Instagram post from her nail tech, Zola Ganzorigt. OPI Midnight Mantra is deep navy shade with a glossy midnight blue tone that looks so expensive. Currently, it's only available in the gel polish on OPI's website (and you'll have to be a professional nail technician to order it) however, the nail polish version is quickly going out of stock.
If you can't get your hands on OPI's Midnight Mantra nail colour, scroll ahead for the navy nail polish alternatives that are just as chic.
Shop Navy Nail Polishes
This one has a touch of shimmer for a chrome effect.
This shimmering navy has the added benefit of a nail strengthening formula.
This almost-black midnight hue will ensure your manicure looks chic.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
