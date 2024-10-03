Hailey Bieber's OPI Nail Colour is The Chic Alternative to Burgundy This Autumn

There is no denying that Hailey Bieber has the power to influence our next manicure. From Funny Bunny nails to her viral glazed doughnut manicure, one thing is for sure: we want whatever Bieber is choosing on our nails too.

Being the trendsetter that she is, I've been wondering what autumn nail trends she'll undoubtedly start next. And just yesterday, she posted a series of selfies with long, navy nails, which will no doubt be hotly requested in salons as a trending October nail colour, with 'navy nail designs' are already up 5,000% in Google searches. It's a great dark autumn nail colour which feels a little cooler than traditional burgundy nails we typically see at this time of the year. And after a little digging, we found the exact nail colour she's wearing.

OPI Midnight Mantra
OPI
Midnight Mantra Nail Polish

This is the exact navy nail colour that Hailey Bieber is wearing, according to an Instagram post from her nail tech, Zola Ganzorigt. OPI Midnight Mantra is deep navy shade with a glossy midnight blue tone that looks so expensive. Currently, it's only available in the gel polish on OPI's website (and you'll have to be a professional nail technician to order it) however, the nail polish version is quickly going out of stock.

If you can't get your hands on OPI's Midnight Mantra nail colour, scroll ahead for the navy nail polish alternatives that are just as chic.

Shop Navy Nail Polishes

Essie Fall 580 Booties on Broadway Nail Polish
essie
Nail Polish in Booties on Broadway

A deep midnight blue with a glossy finish.

Rimmel London, Rita Ora 60 Seconds Nail Polish
Rimmel London
Rita Ora 60 Seconds Nail Polish in Midnight Magic

This one has a touch of shimmer for a chrome effect.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Beyond Midnight

H&M's Beyond Midnight is an ultra dark and cool-toned blue.

Chanel Fugueuse 127 (le Vernis) Longwear Nail Colour | Harrods Uk
CHANEL
Le Vernis Nail Colour in Fugueuse

The ultimate French navy nail colour.

Opi Nail Envy - Nail Strengthener Treatment - All Night Strong 15ml
OPI
Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment in All Night Strong

This shimmering navy has the added benefit of a nail strengthening formula.

Manucurist Green Flash Varnish 15ml (various Shades)
Manucurist
Green Flash Varnish in Poppy Seed

Manucurist's formula gives gel-like effects.

dior,

Dior
Vernis Nail Polish in Pied-de-Poule

This almost-black midnight hue will ensure your manicure looks chic.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel 15ml (various Shades)
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Bleu Encre

*adds to basket*.

