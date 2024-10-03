Hailey Bieber's OPI Nail Colour is The Chic Alternative to Burgundy This Autumn

There is no denying that Hailey Bieber has the power to influence our next manicure. From Funny Bunny nails to her viral glazed doughnut manicure, one thing is for sure: we want whatever Bieber is choosing on our nails too.

Hailey Bieber Navy Nails

Being the trendsetter that she is, I've been wondering what autumn nail trends she'll undoubtedly start next. And just yesterday, she posted a series of selfies with long, navy nails, which will no doubt be hotly requested in salons as a trending October nail colour, with 'navy nail designs' are already up 5,000% in Google searches. It's a great dark autumn nail colour which feels a little cooler than traditional burgundy nails we typically see at this time of the year. And after a little digging, we found the exact nail colour she's wearing.

OPI Midnight Mantra Nail Colour

OPI Midnight Mantra Nail Polish £5 SHOP NOW This is the exact navy nail colour that Hailey Bieber is wearing, according to an Instagram post from her nail tech, Zola Ganzorigt. OPI Midnight Mantra is deep navy shade with a glossy midnight blue tone that looks so expensive. Currently, it's only available in the gel polish on OPI's website (and you'll have to be a professional nail technician to order it) however, the nail polish version is quickly going out of stock.



If you can't get your hands on OPI's Midnight Mantra nail colour, scroll ahead for the navy nail polish alternatives that are just as chic.

Shop Navy Nail Polishes

essie Nail Polish in Booties on Broadway £8 SHOP NOW A deep midnight blue with a glossy finish.

Rimmel London Rita Ora 60 Seconds Nail Polish in Midnight Magic £4 £3 SHOP NOW This one has a touch of shimmer for a chrome effect.

H&M Nail Polish in Beyond Midnight £4 £2 SHOP NOW H&M's Beyond Midnight is an ultra dark and cool-toned blue.

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Fugueuse £29 SHOP NOW The ultimate French navy nail colour.

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment in All Night Strong £23 £20 SHOP NOW This shimmering navy has the added benefit of a nail strengthening formula.

Manucurist Green Flash Varnish in Poppy Seed £19 SHOP NOW Manucurist's formula gives gel-like effects.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Pied-de-Poule £29 SHOP NOW This almost-black midnight hue will ensure your manicure looks chic.