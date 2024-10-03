6 Small Autumn Trends That Are Going to Last Beyond October—I Promise

In my fourteen-year career writing about fashion, one thing I find myself saying time and time over is that it's the smallest things that can make the biggest difference to your look and style. I spend a good chunk of my time looking for easy, low-lift ways to make outfits feel fresh, with the sole goal of telling you all about them so you can decide whether or not they're for you. This, in part, is the reason why I've since become Who What Wear's (nonofficial) microtrend editor. Now, you might be thinking, what exactly is a microtrend? Let me fill you in.

At the start of each new season, I take a deep dive into the biggest trends as seen on the runways during fashion month (the most current being my autumn/winter 2024 trend breakdown). This is where we'll profile the main players of the season where our wardrobes are concerned. Take leopard print, for example—it was huge across the catwalk, most often styled on models from top to toe. Now, while I'd applaud anyone who wants to go about their day wearing a leopard print coat, dress, tights, heels and bag all at once, chances are this isn't how we'll see the trend play out on the streets. Now, what I am seeing is leopard print coats take off. One of the hottest-ticket items of 2024, I can barely leave the house without seeing someone looking stylish in a statement leopard coat or jacket. It's this distilling process and how a trend translates into real life where many microtrends form. And today, I'm going to talk you through the, for lack of a better term, biggest autumn microtrends of 2024.

I suspect I know what you're thinking now: Are these microtrends going to date quickly? As is the way with so many trends we see come to the fore, especially in the age of social media, it's impossible to know how long they'll stick around. And, of course, part of the microtrend's charm is that it'll make your outfits feel instantly current and very "now". However, as someone who prioritises longevity in any purchase or investment, I've made a deliberate effort to select microtrends that I think have staying power. Ultimately, however, they'll need to speak to and inspire you. Below, I've rounded up six autumn 2024 microtrends for your consideration.

6 Microtrends Taking Off for Autumn 2024

1. Cropped Blazers

Style Notes: While there are lots of jacket styles taking off this autumn, one that is proving to be consistent and has the potential to feel relevant for longer is that of the cropped blazer. While I love wearing my roomy styles, there's something more befitting about a cropped blazer for evenings out, which ramp up at this time of year. I'll be wearing mine with a sleek pencil skirt and glossy slingbacks.

Shop the Microtrend:

ZARA Metallic Thread Cropped Blazer £56 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Tweed Blazer £85 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Spencer Cropped Grain De Poudre Wool Blazer £2040 SHOP NOW

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Cropped Double-Breasted Cotton-Blend Corduroy Blazer £2400 SHOP NOW

2. Argyle Knitwear

Style Notes: Now that it's officially autumn, knitwear has become a key consideration once more. While my wardrobe is stacked with neutral hues and cable knits, there's a gap in my collection for an argyle-checked jumper or cardigan, which are ramping up in popularity, a direct offshoot of the wider preppy fashion aesthetic that's dominating 2024.

Shop the Microtrend:

M&S Collection Argyle Crew Neck Cardigan With Wool £35 SHOP NOW

&Daughter Argyle Crewneck in Multi £395 SHOP NOW

KITRI Pandora Argyle-Intarsia Knitted Cardigan £150 SHOP NOW

AMI PARIS Argyle Brushed-Knit Sweater £535 SHOP NOW

3. Lace Skirts

Style Notes: While lace skirts have never been "out", there's no denying how "in" they feel for 2024. This autumn, I'm expecting to see sheer styles worn with chunky, roomy knits, or opaque options with silk camisoles for a sleek after-dark ensemble. The market is full of them—take your pick.

Shop the Microtrend:

ZARA Embroidered Lace Skirt £60 SHOP NOW

RABANNE Floral Lace Midi Skirt £490 SHOP NOW

H&M Asymmetric Lace Skirt £30 SHOP NOW

SISLEY Sisley Elegant Lace Maxi Skirt £86 SHOP NOW

4. Studded Bags

Style Notes: Thanks mainly to Khaite and Alaïa, bold, oversized studs have been cropping up on bags nonstop this season and, as we enter the months most associated with moody dressing, I expect this appetite to only intensify. Thankfully for those who can't afford the originals, there are now lots to choose from at different price points.

Shop the Microtrend:

Mint Velvet Black Suede Studded Sling Bag £130 SHOP NOW

ZARA Embellished Shoulder Bag £36 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Elena Small Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1710 SHOP NOW

Whistles Luz Studded Mini Bag £99 SHOP NOW

5. Twisted-Seam Jeans

Style Notes: Denim trends come and go, it's inevitable, but unless you invest in a very distinct trend, chances are you'll still find yourself reaching for them even as preferences begin to change. As a collective, we're very discerning about our denim choices, so if a pair of jeans does make it into your roster, chances are you're going to enjoy wearing them well beyond their popularity spike. The latest pair that I'm seeing dominate fashion circles? Jeans with twisted and sometimes decorative seams.

Shop the Microtrend:

ME+EM Soft Denim Pleated Pant £195 SHOP NOW

COS Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans £110 SHOP NOW

MANGO Straight Jeans With Decorative Seams £50 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Kristen High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW

6. Cow-Print Shoes

Style Notes: We've already talked about leopard print's rise in 2024 and now, by association, I'm seeing a lot of interest in other animal prints, too. Namely cow print, which Google reports a 210% spike in searches for. Although I have seen the trend carry through to jackets and coats, it's cow-print shoes that are noticeably on my feed. From boots to ballet flats, the shopping options are endless also.

Shop the Microtrend:

MANGO Heeled Leather Shoes £110 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats £445 SHOP NOW

Acne Studios Hairy Calf Hair Ankle Boots £850 SHOP NOW