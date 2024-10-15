Forget Diamonds—This Is the Boho Jewelry Trend Celebs Are Wearing Right Now

Sorry, diamonds, but there's a new jewelry trend this season that's latching onto the necks of the chicest celebrities. Less ostentatious and far more wearable day-to-day, stone necklaces are the fresh and playful accessories the most stylish stars are reaching for right now.

With a boho-infused energy, this pretty necklace trend adds a relaxed element to an outfit in a way few other jewels could. Already a mainstay in the wardrobes of fashionable, famous people, I've spotted Nicole Richie and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley take to the trend in recent weeks, styling them with evening outfits and relaxed day-time looks alike.

Wearing a gold chocker necklace with a vivid red stone attached, Richie added a subtle flush of color to her otherwise all-black ensemble in the chicest way last week. A timeless accessory that matched Richie's laid-back personality, the growing jewelry trend added a subtle point of friction to her polished evening look, creating an interesting ensemble that felt elevated yet uncomplicated.

Another new fan of the emerging accessory, I spotted Huntington-Whiteley style a pendant stone necklace with a white roll-neck top and barrel-leg jeans while away in Spain last week. Letting her long pendant necklace drape over her white top, the model's necklace added a point of interest to her outfit without overwhelming her look.

Available in a wide range of colors, cuts, and sizes, each stone necklace is packed with plenty of character. While I like to look for these kinds of jewels in vintage shops and markets, compelling versions are cropping up across retailers and designer brands.

Like so many other trends for this season, stone necklaces can somewhat be attributed to Chloé. Although I was surprised to discover they didn’t actually feature in the brand’s iconic F/W 24 show—its first under new Creative Director, Chemena Kamali—what the French fashion house did do was put boho back on the fashion map. And because of this, stone necklaces have bubbled up as an offshoot of this influence.

Playful and uniquely versatile, stone necklaces offer far more styling potential than their diamond counterparts. While both will look right at home with a black evening dress, one is especially well matched when worn with a roomy knit or fresh white tee, too.

Quickly catching on as the accessory of choice, the celebrity penchant for the stone necklaces trend is certain to ripple into style crowds, too. To get ahead of the building trend, read on to discover our edit of the best stone necklaces below.

