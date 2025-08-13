Spotted in East Village: Zoë Kravitz Just Paired $30K+ Worth of Jewelry With Every Fashion Person's Favorite Anti-Jeans

Leave it to Zoë Kravitz to wear more than $30,000 worth of jewelry and still look like the most effortless and casual person in any room. She just has that laissez-faire air about her, whether she's on the red carpet or walking the streets of New York. In this case, the Blink Twice director was spotted leaving the Bowery Hotel in East Village donning a slew of Jessica McCormack diamond baubles, including a pair of 0.70ct diamond and blackened gold hoop earrings that cost close to $20,000 alone, as well as a 20.09ct oval diamond pendant that she wore as a choker on a leather cord. (Long cord necklaces, who?) But her extravagant jewelry mix wasn't the only noteworthy aspect of Kravitz's outfit.
The look, which she wore for a taping of Late Night With Seth Meyers, also included close to $5,000 worth of Saint Laurent buys, including satin slingback heels, a matching satin, cropped vest, and the true star of the show, a pair of wool-and-cashmere pinstripe trousers, which she wore super low on the waist.
Sure, jeans would have worked with her 'fit, but wearing low-rise trousers feels far more elevated and 2025 coded. The trick, as shown on Kravitz, is to find pants that sit low on your waist but aren't necessarily fitted through the leg. Her pair is loose yet tailored throughout, creating a sleek and sophisticated ensemble with the perfect amount of edge. Add a diamond choker, sporty sunglasses, and a navy-blue bandana, and you've struck fashion gold. (Thank you, Danielle Goldberg.)
Recreate Kravitz's look (minus the thousands of dollars worth of jewelry) by shopping the low-rise trousers below, ranging from under-$100 pairs to designer investments.
Shop Kravitz's exact Saint Laurent pants:
Saint Laurent
High-Rise Pants
Shop more low-rise trousers:
LOBA
Chloe Low Rise Pants
These will be so easy to style. Just toss on flats or flip-flops and be on your way.
abercrombie
A&F Sloane Low Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie can't keep these pinstripe trousers in stock.
Gap
365 Low Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers
Living for this rich burgundy shade.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
I want these low-rise pants in every single color.
EAVES
Colby Low Rise Trouser
Sale alert!
Cotton On
Lola Low Rise Suiting Pant
These pants will cost you the same amount as a dinner for one at a decent restaurant in New York City, but you'll get way more out of them.
Shopbop
Lioness Frankie Pants
The peek-a-boo drawstring waistband is beyond cool.
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pant
Just easy.
Courrèges
Low Rise Scuba Knit Bootcut Pants
I know I said to find a non-fitted silhouette, but these are too good to not include.
EAVES
Lyla Decon Trouser
Eaves is, by far, one of my favorite brands on Revolve.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.