Kylie Jenner Just Declared This "Dated" Denim Trend Is Still In—But Only Styled *This* Way

Kylie wears a black lace blouse, black leather belt, and low-rise jeans.
(Image credit: @kyliejenner)
By
published
in News

When it comes to low-rise jeans, there are those who love them and those who love to hate them. Those who love them go about their days confidently, without a care for how others see them as "dated" or "controversial." On the other hand, people who love to hate them are quick to comment on someone's look anytime and to say they're not in style. The truth is, like any denim trend, they come in and out of fashion, and right now, they're in—proven by Kylie Jenner, who just wore and styled them in a fresh, 2025-ready way.

This week, Kylie Jenner shared pictures on Instagram from her 28th birthday celebration in L.A. with her friends. In one of the photos, she wore a casual denim look that included a Chloé blouse, The Row's low-rise jeans, and the brand's viral flip-flops.

Kylie wears a black lace blouse, black belt, low-rise jeans, and black flip-flops.

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

On Kylie Jenner: The Row Eglitta Jeans ($720); The Row City Flip-Flops ($890); Chloé V-Neck Ruffle Top ($3290): Chrome Hearts belt

What made her low-rise jeans feel current were the elevated thong sandals and the ruffle-trimmed top. These two pieces have been trending styles this summer, so they gave a modern vibe to the Y2K-inspired jeans. Plus, we love how the romantic ruffles of the blouse added movement and softness to the edgy, structured jeans, creating the perfect uniform to take from summer to fall. That said, keep scrolling to follow Jenner's lead and shop ruffled blouses and low-rise jeans.

Get the Look

Shop More Blouses and Low-Rise Jeans

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

