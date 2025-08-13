Kylie Jenner Just Declared This "Dated" Denim Trend Is Still In—But Only Styled *This* Way

When it comes to low-rise jeans, there are those who love them and those who love to hate them. Those who love them go about their days confidently, without a care for how others see them as "dated" or "controversial." On the other hand, people who love to hate them are quick to comment on someone's look anytime and to say they're not in style. The truth is, like any denim trend, they come in and out of fashion, and right now, they're in—proven by Kylie Jenner, who just wore and styled them in a fresh, 2025-ready way.
This week, Kylie Jenner shared pictures on Instagram from her 28th birthday celebration in L.A. with her friends. In one of the photos, she wore a casual denim look that included a Chloé blouse, The Row's low-rise jeans, and the brand's viral flip-flops.
What made her low-rise jeans feel current were the elevated thong sandals and the ruffle-trimmed top. These two pieces have been trending styles this summer, so they gave a modern vibe to the Y2K-inspired jeans. Plus, we love how the romantic ruffles of the blouse added movement and softness to the edgy, structured jeans, creating the perfect uniform to take from summer to fall. That said, keep scrolling to follow Jenner's lead and shop ruffled blouses and low-rise jeans.
Get the Look
Chloé
V-Neck Ruffle Top
This top was seen in Chloé's S/S 25 runway collection.
The Row
Eglitta Jeans
Forget the Margaux, these jeans are the next It buy from The Row.
The Row
City Flip Flops
Summer may be ending soon, but these are still worth investing in because they can be worn in the fall and then again next summer.
Shop More Blouses and Low-Rise Jeans
Reformation
Nadene Top
This blouse doesn't have ruffles, but it has lace detailing, which is just as chic.
BP.
Low Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans
Seriously, these under-$100 jeans are such a good find.
MORE TO COME
Mesha Top
This top looks way more expensive than it is.
Citizens of Humanity
Genova Low Rise Bootcut Jeans
This fitted pair looks like it'd be perfect to wear in the evening with kitten heels, a tank, and a leather jacket.
DOEN
Hardy Top
This top, part of the brand's new pre-fall collection, also comes in ivory and burgundy.
Madewell
The Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
If you have yet to try Madewell's jeans, this is your sign to. They fit like a glove.
